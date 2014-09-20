Preview: Middle Tennessee at Memphis

Memphis returns to the fieldafter a bye week, looking to rebound from a loss to nationally-rankedUCLA when it hosts Middle Tennessee on Saturday. The Tigers lost by just seven tothe Bruins in their last outing and have had some extra time toprepare for the Blue Raiders. Offense hasn’t been a problem so far,with Memphis averaging 49 points through two games.

But the Blue Raiders aren’t goingto make it easy on the Tigers, bringing an offense that has reachedthe 50-point mark twice in its first three contests. Defense will bea key for both teams, as Middle Tennessee allowed 47 in itstriple-overtime win over Western Kentucky last week, while Memphisgave up 42 in losing to UCLA. Both teams rely on sophomore signalcallers — the Blue Raiders have Austin Grammer while the Tigers havePaxton Lynch — who are dangerous offensively but also have to avoidcostly turnovers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE:Memphis -11.5

ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-1): Inhis first season as a starter, Grammer continues to learn on the job.While some coaches might try to calm a player by giving himconfidence that he won’t lose his job because of one mistake, BlueRaiders coach Rick Stockstill wants Grammer to feel the pressure.“Austin has made a mistake or two already in his first three gamesand I haven’t pulled him,” said Stockstill. “I told him that Iwant him looking over his shoulder as well as all of our playersbecause I love competition.”

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-1): Knowing howexplosive Middle Tennessee’s offense can be, the Tigers want to bemore aggressive defensively to try to cause mistakes by the BlueRaiders. Memphis is hoping to limit what the Raiders can dooffensively to make them a little more predictable. “It‘sdefinitely important to get after them,” said cornerback BakariHollier. “In that aspect, we have to take away part of their game;either their running game or passing game. We really just want tofocus on taking away part of their game and making themone-dimensional.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Middle Tennessee is a perfect17-for-17 in the red zone this season, tying the Blue Raiders forfirst nationally.

2. Memphis has 10 rushingtouchdowns through two games, compared to a total of 14 touchdowns onthe ground in 2013.

3. The Blue Raiders lead theall-time series 17-8-1, winning five of the team’s last six meetings,including the last three in a row.

PREDICTION: Memphis 38, MiddleTennessee 28