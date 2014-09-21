Memphis 36, Middle Tennessee 17:Paxton Lynch passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns to lead theTigers to a home win over the Blue Raiders.

Lynch was 21-of-35 for Memphis(2-1), finding Alan Cross twice for scores and Keiwone Malone sixtimes for 76 yards. Brandon Hayes rushed 21 times for 99 yards and Doroland Dorceus finished with 91 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Austin Grammer was 24-of-35 for237 yards and an interception for Middle Tennessee (2-2), which gotseven receptions for 96 yards from Demetrius Frazier. Reggie Whatleyhad eight carries for 41 yards while Shane Tucker scored twice on theground for the Blue Raiders.

Memphis got on the board first onLynch’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Cross 3:19 intothe game, then added to the lead with a safety when Tank Jakes sackedGrammer in the end zone. The Blue Raiders cut into the advantage witha 1-yard run by Tucker near the end of the first quarter, but JakeElliott’s 27-yard field goal and Dorceus’ 32-yard touchdown run gavethe Tigers a 19-7 halftime lead.

Elliott added to the advantagewith a 29-yard field goal midway through the third, though MiddleTennessee responded with a 36-yard field goal by Cody Clark. Butearly in the fourth, Lynch found Cross from 50 yards out and BobbyMcCain had a 59-yard return for a touchdown of a Grammer fumble to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis’ safety was its first since a 2003 contest against Louisville. ¦ The Blue Raiders had allowed just four sacks coming into the contest but gave up five. ¦ The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Tigers in the series.