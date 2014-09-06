Preview: Middle Tennessee at Minnesota

Expectations are high at Minnesota, especially after the Golden Gophers looked sharp on defense and scratched out 338 total yards in their season opener. But as the schedule gets tougher, coach Jerry Kill’s group will need more consistency if it is to register consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2004-05. A solid performance against a quality Conference-USA team in Middle Tennessee at home on Saturday will go a long way toward that end.

Sophomore quarterback Austin Grammer completed 15-of-17 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown as the Blue Raiders opened with a dominant 61-7 win over FCS Savannah State. Middle Tennessee torched the Tigers to the tune of 519 total yards, including 228 on the ground, and could present plenty of problems for Minnesota. The Golden Gophers posted a 42-20 victory over FCS foe Eastern Illinois to start the season and held the Panthers scoreless for the game’s first 53 minutes.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Minnesota -16

ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE (1-0): The Blue Raiders forced 33 turnovers last year – including four interceptions returned for touchdowns -- to rank fifth in the nation, and the momentum has carried over. Middle Tennessee forced three more last week, including a 20-yard fumble return for a score by junior linebacker Trey Wafford. The defense is led by Steve Ellis and former Ole Miss coordinator Tyrone Nix, who watched their unit allow 403.1 yards per game last season before yielding only 229 in the 2014 opener.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (1-0): Sophomore quarterback Mitch Leidner is being eased into the starting role with some conservative calls and plenty of running plays after completing 43-of-78 passes for 619 yards and three scores in limited duty last season. He finished 9-of-17 for 144 yards and one touchdown versus Eastern Illinois, but appeared composed under pressure and wasn’t afraid to use his feet. Leidner rushed seven times for 15 yards and two touchdowns while connecting with six different receivers as the Gophers raced out to a 35-0 lead and won their opener for the third consecutive year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Since coach Rick Stockstill took over in 2006, Middle Tennessee is 38-3 when scoring 30 points or more.

2. Minnesota defeated the Blue Raiders 24-17 in the 2010 season opener for both teams.

3. Gophers senior LB Damien Wilson was second on the team with 78 tackles last season, and led Minnesota with 10 against Eastern Illinois.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 35, Middle Tennessee 29