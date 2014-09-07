Minnesota 35, Middle Tennessee 24: David Cobb rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns as the host Gophers relied on the run and handled the Blue Raiders.

Cobb was one of seven players to run the ball for Minnesota (2-0), which totaled 284 rushing yards on 50 carries. He had 111 yards by the half, and his 7-yard score with 4:21 left in the second quarter put Middle Tennessee (1-1) in an insurmountable 28-0 hole as the teams headed into the locker room.

After a strong start in Week 1 versus FCS Savannah State, completing 88.2 percent of his passes, Austin Grammer struggled as the Blue Raiders ran into some stiffer competition. He completed 22-of-38 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown, but was intercepted three times, including a second-quarter pick that was returned 31 yards by defensive back Jalen Myrick for a score.

Cobb was the beneficiary of a conservative game plan, as Minnesota continues to ease sophomore quarterback Mitch Leidner into the starting role. A week after completing just nine passes against FCS Eastern Illinois, Leidner went just 5-of-11 against Middle Tennessee, totaling 67 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

But the Gophers, who travel to TCU next week, really didn’t need much more, as they scored on three drives that were less than four minutes long, and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Middle Tennessee tried to slow down the pace to keep its defense fresh, but was burned by discipline problems, compiling nine penalties for 80 yards.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota improved to 2-0 versus the Blue Raiders, having also posted a 24-17 win at home in 2010. … The Gophers, who don’t open Big Ten play until Sept. 27 at Michigan, have outscored opponents, 42-0, in the first half this season. … Middle Tennessee, which received two touchdowns and 84 rushing yards from Reggie Whatley, is now 0-5 all-time against the Big Ten.