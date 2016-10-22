Preview: Middle Tennessee at Missouri

The goal of bowl eligibility likely is the largest remaining carrot for Missouri, which needs a victory over visiting Middle Tennessee on Saturday to keep alive that hope. The Blue Raiders are looking for their first victory over an SEC opponent since winning at Vanderbilt in 2005.

The Tigers are running out of winnable games on their schedule as they look to bounce back from consecutive lopsided losses in SEC play and move closer to returning to a bowl game after missing out last year. “I absolutely talk about (bowl eligibility),” Missouri coach Barry Odom told reporters. “I think it’s good to have goals. It’s important for us to know what’s still out there. … We’ve got six games left, and (I want) nothing more than to give our seniors a seventh game.” Middle Tennessee is coming off a heartbreaking 44-43 overtime loss to Western Kentucky in its homecoming game last week and would like to return the favor by spoiling the Tigers’ homecoming. The Blue Raiders nearly came away with a win in their only previous trip to Missouri, losing 41-40 in overtime in 2003.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Missouri -6.5

ABOUT MIDDLE TENNESSEE (4-2): The Blue Raiders have put up 37.6 points per game behind a solid offense led by quarterback Brent Stockstill, who has passed for 1,657 yards with 15 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Former Ole Miss running back I’Tavius Mathers also is dangerous, having topped 100 yards in four straight games and scored 10 of the team’s last 16 touchdowns. The defense has struggled against the pass recently, allowing 1,198 yards and six touchdowns through the air over the last three games.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-4): The Tigers’ ground game came to life in last week’s 40-14 loss at Florida, as freshman Damarea Crockett racked up 145 yards on 14 carries. The passing game that was so prolific early in the season has stalled, however, managing just 188 yards in the loss at LSU and only 98 with two interceptions at Florida. The defense that carried the Tigers last year has not been the same in 2016 and has done an especially poor job of stopping the run during the two-game losing streak, as LSU (418 yards) and Florida (287) both gashed Missouri on the ground.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri is 11-2 in non-conference home games since joining the SEC, including a 9-0 mark against non-power five opponents.

2. Middle Tennessee has scored on 20 of its 22 red-zone trips, registering 15 touchdowns.

3. The Tigers have allowed fewer sacks (three) and tackles for losses (12) than any team in the nation.

PREDICTION: Missouri 34, Middle Tennessee 27