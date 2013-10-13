FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Texas 34, Middle Tennessee 7
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 13, 2013 / 2:17 AM / 4 years ago

North Texas 34, Middle Tennessee 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Added career-high in lede. Corrected number of QBs in third graf.)

North Texas 34, Middle Tennessee 7: Brandin Byrd rushed for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Mean Green overcome three turnovers for a Conference USA victory over the visiting Blue Raiders.

Reggie Pegram added 88 yards and two scores on the ground for North Texas (3-3, 1-1 C-USA), which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Mean Green rolled up 303 rushing yards and held the Blue Raiders to 205 total yards.

Austin Grammer rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (3-4, 1-2), but he struggled in the passing game, going 6-of-22 for 36 yards with an interception. He and Logan Kilgore combined for just 66 yards through the air.

Grammer’s 5-yard touchdown run for the Blue Raiders tied it 7-7 with 11:48 left in the second quarter, but the Mean Green scored on consecutive plays from scrimmage later in the quarter to take control. Byrd capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 14-7 lead, and Lairamie Lee picked off Grammer and went 20 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive.

Zach Paul’s 21-yard field goal pushed the lead to 24-7 at halftime, and he added a 22-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Pegram’s second touchdown run of the night made it 34-7 with 2:56 remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.