Middle Tennessee 42, Southern Mississippi 21: T.T. Barber and Kevin Byard returned interceptions for touchdowns and the visiting Blue Raiders recorded seven sacks - all in a dominating first-half performance - while handing the Golden Eagles their 23rd consecutive loss.

Shane Tucker rushed for a career-high 103 yards and two touchdowns as Middle Tennessee (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) won its fourth straight game. Logan Kilgore set a school record with his 51st career touchdown pass while going 11-of-25 for 172 yards and Corey Carmichael added a 32-yard TD run for the Blue Raiders.

Nick Mullens was 27-of-47 for 289 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for Southern Miss (0-11, 0-7), which hasn’t won since a 24-17 decision over Nevada in the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24, 2011. Dominique Sullivan, Kendrick Hardy and Tyre‘oune Holmes caught the TD passes.

Kilgore’s record touchdown came with 28 seconds left in the second quarter when he connected with Tavarres Jefferson for 16 yards to give the Blue Raiders a 28-7 lead at halftime. Tucker’s 3-yard TD run came 2:25 earlier and was preceded by Barber’s 24-yard return in the first quarter and Byard’s 49-yard effort in the second.

Tucker’s 4-yard touchdown run was followed 2:36 later by Carmichael’s scoring jaunt which gave Middle Tennessee a 42-14 lead with 6:36 remaining. Shaquille Huff and Leighton Gasque recorded two sacks apiece for the Blue Raiders, who rushed for 246 yards.