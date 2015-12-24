Western Michigan 45, Middle Tennessee 31

Western Michigan scored two touchdowns in a 72-second span of the fourth quarter Thursday to break a tie and capture the Bahamas Bowl 45-31 over Middle Tennessee at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau.

Running back Jamauri Bogan put the Broncos (8-5) ahead with a 1-yard run with 6:12 remaining, then scored on another 1-yard run two plays after strong safety Rontavious Atkins intercepted a pass by quarterback Brent Stockstill and returned it to the Blue Raiders’ 4-yard line.

Bogan fueled Western Michigan’s first-ever bowl victory by rushing for 215 yards on 19 carries, and opened the scoring with a 62-yard run in the first quarter. Quarterback Zach Terrell added 297 passing yards, completing 18 of 26 attempts with two touchdowns and an interception as the Broncos rolled up 613 yards and averaged nine yards per snap.

Western Michigan also had two wide receivers with more than 100 yards. Corey Davis caught eight passes for 183 yards and a score, while Daniel Braverman added 101 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Stockstill connected on 26 of 39 passes for 327 yards and three scores with an interception. Wide receiver Richie James accounted for three touchdowns for Middle Tennessee (7-6), two via passes and the other on a 46-yard run just over a minute into the game. He finished with 126 yards on eight catches.