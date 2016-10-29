Preview: Minnesota at Illinois

Minnesota barely survived a challenge from one of the bottom teams in the Big Ten last week and should be more focused as it takes on another Saturday when Illinois plays host to the Golden Gophers. Minnesota rallied to edge Rutgers 34-32 at home last Saturday for its second straight win and takes on an injury-plagued Fighting Illini squad that has dropped five of its past six games.

Sophomore running back Rodney Smith continues to be a key figure for the improving Golden Gophers, rushing for at least 99 yards in four of the last five contests. Minnesota looks to take advantage of a three-game stretch against struggling teams as it hosts Purdue next week before facing Nebraska and Wisconsin among the final three. Illinois could be forced to go to its No. 3 quarterback, freshman Jeff George Jr., again this week as starter Wes Lunt (back) and backup Chayce Crouch (shoulder) are questionable. The Illini comes in off a 41-8 loss at No. 2 Michigan last week and have not won at home since their opener against Murray State.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Minnesota -9

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten): Smith is just one of three Golden Gophers with 100-yard rushing games this season, joining sophomore Shannon Brooks and junior Kobe McCrary, while senior quarterback Mitch Leidner has completed 58.1 percent of his passes. Leidner, who missed the Maryland victory on Oct. 15 due to a concussion, was 11-for-18 through the air against Rutgers but won’t have tight end Brandon Lingen (foot). Linebacker Jack Lynn will miss the first half of Saturday’s contest due to a targeting penalty last week and defensive tackle Steven Richardson (concussion) is out.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2-5, 1-3): George completed 4-for-15 passes for 95 yards last week against the Wolverines, throwing for one touchdown and suffering one interception. The Illini must rely on the ground attack, which is led by junior Kendrick Foster (429 yards, five TDs) and freshman Reggie Corbin (328 yards, 8.4 per carry), while junior Malik Turner is the top receiver with 33 catches for 513 yards and four scores. Senior linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who had a season-high 14 tackles last week, stands 13th in the nation and first in the Big Ten with 10.3 per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Golden Gophers own a 36-29-3 advantage in the series with wins in 11 of the last 15 meetings.

2. Minnesota has allowed just one touchdown in the first half of a Big Ten game – last week versus Rutgers.

3. Illinois freshman S Patrick Nelson totaled 16 tackles in his first start against Nebraska on Oct. 1 and has 42 in the last four games overall.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 31, Illinois 14