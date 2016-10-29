Minnesota runs over Illinois behind Smith's two TDs

Sophomore running back Rodney Smith rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a 40-17 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Big Ten play at Champaign, Ill.

Senior quarterback Mitch Leidner, sophomore running back Shannon Brooks and junior running back Kobe McCrary added rushing scores for the Golden Gophers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten), who have won three straight games. Leidner completed 10 of 19 passes for 112 yards as Minnesota defeated the Fighting Illini for the 12th time in the past 16 meetings.

Illinois redshirt freshman quarterback Jeff George Jr. was 16-of-34 passing for 156 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt freshman running back Reggie Corbin gained 83 yards on 14 rushes but the Fighting Illini (2-6, 1-4) had just 245 total yards.

Illinois committed three turnovers and two of the miscues set up Minnesota's two first-quarter touchdowns.

George fumbled on Illinois' first offensive play and senior defensive tackle Scott Epke recovered at the Fighting Illini 9-yard line. Brooks scored on the next play to give Minnesota a 7-0 lead.

After Illinois tied the contest on a 3-yard run by sophomore running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, senior cornerback Darius Mosely fumbled a punt and Golden Gophers true freshman Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered at the Illini 20. Smith scored on the next play to give Minnesota a 14-7 lead.

Smith added a 9-yard scoring run to give the Golden Gophers a 14-point advantage with 12:11 left in the third quarter. Illinois moved back within 21-14 when George tossed a 16-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Zach Grant with 5:24 left in the third.

Leidner's 5-yard scoring run boosted the margin back to 14 and Minnesota added a safety when junior defensive tackle Merrick Jackson sacked George in the end zone. Sophomore Emmit Carpenter kicked a 24-yard field goal to make it 33-14 with 7:43 left in the contest.

McCrary tacked on a 5-yard scoring run with 3:41 to play.