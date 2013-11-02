Preview: Minnesota at Indiana

Minnesota will be looking for its third consecutive win in the Big Ten when it visits Indiana on Saturday. Philip Nelson rushed for two scores and passed for another in an upset of then-No. 21 Nebraska last week, while the Hoosiers came up short in a shootout with Michigan that saw the teams combine for 110 points. The Golden Gophers were victorious in their most recent meeting with the Hoosiers in 2008 thanks to Eric Decker, who tied a school record with 13 catches for 190 yards.

Putting points on the scoreboard hasn’t been difficult for Indiana, which is tied for eighth in the nation in points per game (42.4), but a defense that has allowed more than 40 points four times this season continues to make winning difficult. The Hoosiers were trampled by Michigan for 751 yards of total offense and 63 points despite a career day from Indiana quarterback Tre Roberson, who threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns. With Minnesota coming to town, the Hoosiers will have to deal with a rushing attack that averages 217.8 yards a game with 19 touchdowns - five more than it had all of last season.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Minnesota -9.5

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-2, 2-2 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers got off to a quick 4-0 start, but ugly losses against Big Ten rivals Iowa and Michigan deflated the team’s early run. Still, the win over Nebraska last week has allowed Minnesota to become bowl eligible a second year in a row. David Cobb, the team’s leading rusher, has back-to-back games of more than 100 yards rushing, and the junior should have a big day against a run defense that has allowed five 100-yard rushers this season.

ABOUT INDIANA (3-4, 1-2): The Hoosiers have lost two of their first three games in the Big Ten even though their offense continues to produce big numbers week after week. Roberson and Nate Sudfeld continue to share duties under center and the passing game has remained excellent. The Hoosiers rank 10th in the nation in passing yards per game (342.7) and the offense has gone over 300 yards passing six times this season.

1. Indiana has scored 28-plus points in eight straight games dating back to last season - a school record.

2. The Gophers are 5-0 this season when leading at halftime.

3. This is the earliest Minnesota has become bowl eligible since 2008 when the team started 6-1.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 35, Indiana 28