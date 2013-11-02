Minnesota 42, Indiana 39: Philip Nelson threw four touchdown passes, including a game-winning 50-yarder to Maxx Williams with 3:06 remaining, as the Golden Gophers prevailed in a shootout with the host Hoosiers.

David Cobb rushed for 188 yards on 29 carries for his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game for Minnesota (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten), which has now won three straight games. Nelson finished with a career-high 298 passing yards and Derrick Engel had two receiving touchdowns.

Nate Sudfeld threw for two scores and Tre Roberson tossed one for Indiana (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten), which has now lost three consecutive games. Tevin Coleman, who has scored in every game this season, and Stephen Houston combined for 219 rushing yards.

Trailing 13-7 in the second quarter, the Golden Gophers exploded for 21 unanswered points. Nelson threw for two scores as Minnesota took a 28-13 lead into the break and the lead reached 22 on Cobb’s 27-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

The Hoosiers’ offense, which ranked eighth in the nation in points per game (42.4) coming into the contest, came alive in the second half with 26 unanswered points. Nelson threw his final touchdown pass to Williams and Minnesota’s defense recovered a fumble by Coleman at its own 9-yard line to prevent the Hoosiers from getting a last-minute score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota OL Jon Christenson was carted off the field with a leg injury in the second quarter. ... The Golden Gophers are 7-0 on the season when leading at halftime. ... The Hoosiers have now scored 28-plus points in nine straight games - a school record.