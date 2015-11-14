Preview: Minnesota at Iowa

Fifth-ranked Iowa is looking for the first 10-0 start in school history when it hosts Minnesota in Big Ten play on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are battling for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff and can’t afford to slip against the Golden Gophers, who took the interim tag off coach Tracy Claeys on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Claeys coached Minnesota in losses against Michigan and Ohio State after Jerry Kill retired due to health reasons and the administration liked what they saw and gave Claeys a three-year contract. “This certainly is not the way anyone wants to become a head coach,” Claeys said in a statement. “Coach Kill is one of my best friends and I am thankful that he took a chance on me 21 years ago. I am looking forward to continuing what we have built at Minnesota, but will do so in my own way.” Iowa will get standout senior running back Jordan Canzeri (698 yards, nine touchdowns) back from an ankle injury as it chases an unbeaten season. “This is a special team and we have a special thing going right now,” junior quarterback C.J. Beathard said at a press conference. “We just have to continue to play well and win.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Iowa -12.5

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-5, 1-4 Big Ten): Junior quarterback Mitch Leidner has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 1,908 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions but also excels as a runner with 21 career rushing scores, second in school history among quarterbacks. Redshirt freshman Rodney Smith has rushed for a team-high 550 yards -- finding the end zone just once -- while senior receiver KJ Maye has team-best totals of 49 receptions and 524 yards. Senior safety Antonio Johnson and sophomore linebacker Cody Poock share the team tackle lead with 65 and junior linebacker Jack Lynn has a team-leading nine tackles for losses.

ABOUT IOWA (9-0, 5-0): The Hawkeyes have been terrific on defense while allowing just three rushing touchdowns and junior cornerback Desmond King is enjoying a season for the ages with eight interceptions. King leads the country in interceptions and has tied the school mark shared by Louis King (1981) and Nile Kinnick (1939) - the latter being the legendary player Iowa’s stadium is named after. Beathard has been efficient with 10 touchdown passes against only three interceptions and junior Matt VandeBerg has been his top target with 49 receptions for 513 yards.

1. Minnesota holds a 66-42-2 series lead and routed Iowa 51-14 last season behind Leidner’s career-best four touchdown passes.

2. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in takeaways (20), interceptions (13) and turnover margin (plus-11).

3. Claeys went 4-3 as interim coach in 2013 when Kill was on leave after suffering a seizure during a game.

PREDICTION: Iowa 24, Minnesota 20