Preview: Minnesota at Michigan

No. 17 Michigan aims to move past two subpar performances when it hosts Minnesota in its Big Ten opener Saturday. After two impressive wins to open the season, the Wolverines struggled to put away Akron (28-24) and Connecticut (24-21) — a team that has since fired its coach. Third-year coach Brady Hoke knows his team must improve to reach his goal of a conference championship, saying, “We understand what the expectations are and should be for this program.”

To get there, Michigan must start by defeating the Golden Gophers and holding onto the Little Brown Jug. The Wolverines have won the past five meetings and 21 of the past 22, keeping one of college football’s oldest rivalry trophies almost exclusively in Ann Arbor. If Minnesota wants to reclaim the prize, it must do a better job of stopping Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, who accounted for three touchdowns in a 35-13 victory for the Wolverines last season.

TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Michigan -19.5.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-1, 0-1 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers opened the season with four nonconference wins before falling to Iowa at home, 23-7, last week in their Big Ten opener. Minnesota, which is just 118th in the FBS in passing at 111.2 yards per game, relies heavily on a rushing attack that averages 231.8 yards per game, 23rd-best in the FBS. David Cobb (352 yards, five touchdowns) leads the way, but the Gophers have three other players with at least 200 yards rushing and three TDs — including quarterbacks Philip Nelson and Mitch Leidner.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten): The Wolverines’ struggles have coincided with Gardner‘s, as the quarterback has thrown five interceptions and just two touchdowns over the past two games. Still, for the season he has 801 yards passing and 301 yards rushing to go with 12 total scores for an offense that is averaging 38 points. Gardner’s top target is Jeremy Gallon, who has 22 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won 17 in a row at home — the longest active streak among BCS conference schools.

2. Minnesota only has passed for two touchdowns and has just one receiver, Derrick Engel, with more than 10 catches or 100 yards receiving.

3. Gallon has a reception in 30 consecutive games and has six touchdown catches over his past five games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 38, Minnesota 17