Preview: Minnesota at Michigan State

Michigan State must avoid looking ahead to the Big Ten Championship game the following week when it hosts Minnesota to end the regular season on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Spartans have won seven straight contests, led by the nation’s top-ranked defense and an improving offense featuring quarterback Connor Cook and running back Jeremy Langford in key roles. Something has to give as the Golden Gophers average 207.9 yards rushing and Michigan State allows a nation-low 59.4 per game.

Cook passed for a career-high 293 yards in the 30-6 win over Northwestern last week and has thrown for seven touchdowns with only one interception over the last five games. Minnesota saw its four-game winning streak end against Wisconsin last Saturday but is off to its best 11-game start since going 9-2 in 2003. The Golden Gophers won six of the last 11 meetings in the series, although they dropped a 26-10 decision at home last season.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan State -14.5

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-3, 4-3 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers managed only four yards rushing against the Spartans last season, but David Cobb did not get a carry. The junior has emerged in 2013 with 1,010 yards and seven of his team’s 23 touchdowns on the ground, while quarterbacks Philip Nelson and Mitch Leidner have combined for 13. Leidner has not played the past two weeks while Nelson has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions over the last five, although he was only 7-of-23 for 83 yards against Wisconsin.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (10-1, 7-0): The Spartans, who play unbeaten Ohio State for the Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl bid on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis, have shut out five of their seven league opponents in the second half. Their offense has steadily improved with Cook at the helm and three receivers – Bennie Fowler, Tony Lippett and Macgarrett Kings Jr. – making at least 30 catches. Langford enters with 1,076 yards rushing this season and a streak of six straight games of over 100, including a career-best 151-yard performance against Nebraska on Nov. 16.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan State CB Darqueze Dennard was named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back.

2. Minnesota is ranked sixth in the nation in red-zone offense, scoring points 93.9 percent of the time (24 touchdowns and seven field goals).

3. The Spartans have allowed less than 100 yards rushing in 10 of their 11 games this season.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 28, Minnesota 17