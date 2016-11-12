Preview: Minnesota at Nebraska

After a thrilling overtime setback at Wisconsin to fall from the ranks of the unbeaten only two weeks ago, Nebraska finds itself in danger of completely falling out of the Big Ten West race if it can’t recover quickly from a humiliating loss. Coming off their most lopsided defeat in 12 years, the 20th-ranked Cornhuskers look to right their ship Saturday when they host co-division leader Minnesota.

Nebraska raced out to its first 7-0 start since 2001 before the Badgers pulled out a 23-17 decision in Madison to end October but showed virtually no resistance last week in a 62-3 rout at Ohio State for the program's worst loss since a 70-10 beating by Texas Tech in 2004. To add insult to injury, the Cornhuskers lost Tommy Armstrong Jr. to a first-half concussion, which makes the senior quarterback's availability this weekend versus the Golden Gophers something of a question mark. Minnesota pulled into a first-place tie with Wisconsin and Nebraska atop the West last week, outscoring Purdue 21-3 in the second half to beat the Boilermakers 44-31. The Gophers have won four straight conference games after dropping their first two, but they have done so against teams with a combined five league victories. They will wrap up their regular season by playing ranked foes in two of their final three contests, including this contest and a road tilt at No. 7 Wisconsin on Nov. 26.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: NL

ABOUT MINNESOTA (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten): Sophomore running back Rodney Smith leads the conference with 13 rushing touchdowns and has topped 100 yards in every game during the winning streak, finding the end zone eight times over that stretch. Mitch Leidner (1,505 passing yards, 12 total TDs), who is the only quarterback in school history to pass and run for at least 30 touchdowns, accumulated a season-high 305 total yards and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in last week's triumph. The Gophers will be shorthanded on defense this week as Cody Poock (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery in the near future, while fellow linebacker Nick Rallis must sit out the first half Saturday as a result of the targeting penalty that led to his ejection near the end of last week's win.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (7-2, 4-2): If Armstrong is unable to pass concussion protocol in time, the Cornhuskers would turn to senior Ryker Fyfe, who went 5-of-18 for 52 yards with an interception against Ohio State and does not pose nearly the same kind of running threat (16 career carries for 20 yards) as Armstrong. Cethan Carter returned from a three-game absence due to an elbow injury and was one of only three players to catch a pass versus Ohio State; the senior has 52 career receptions and could work his way up to second place on the school's all-time list among tight ends if he can manage 16 more catches over the final four games. Senior safety Nate Gerry finished with a season-high tying nine tackles and needs 30 more to pass Mike Brown (287; 1996-99) for the most by a defensive back in school history.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska has won 18 consecutive night home games and is 44-5 all-time in such contests.

2. Minnesota has dropped seven straight games against ranked opponents, although its last such win was a 28-24 victory at Nebraska on Nov. 22, 2014.

3. The Cornhuskers' three-point effort last week was their worst offensive output since a 30-3 loss at Oklahoma in 2004.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 27, Minnesota 24