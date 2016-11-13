Armstrong guides No. 19 Nebraska past Minnesota

Nebraska coach Mike Riley admitted he did not know of quarterback Tommy Armstrong's status until hours before the 19th-ranked Cornhuskers' 24-17 win over visiting Minnesota on Saturday night.

Armstrong underwent concussion protocol throughout the week after being hospitalized at Ohio State because of a head injury. He started for Nebraska (8-2 overall, 5-2 in the Big Ten) and was responsible for all three of his team's touchdowns against the Gophers (7-3, 4-3).

"We didn't know if he would be cleared," Riley said. "We always knew as he kept moving through the (concussion) protocol he would be OK. We were given the final OK today."

Armstrong engineered two long second-half scoring drives to lead Nebraska to the comeback victory that ended the Cornhuskers' two-game losing streak, including a 62-3 loss against Ohio State last week.

"Losing that big was absolutely the biggest hurdle in my mind because I know Minnesota came in with a four-game winning streak," Riley said. "We came off two losses, one of them a bad loss. That combination of them winning and us losing does not feel really comfortable except I had faith this team would come back strong and it did."

Minnesota threatened to tie the game late but Mitch Leidner's pass at the Nebraska 17 was intercepted by safety Keiron Williams with 2:58 remaining. It was the Golden Gophers' first trip inside the red zone in the second half, set up by Leidner's 25-yard pass to receiver Tyler Johnson.

"Their underneath guy did a good job of tipping it and their safety was there to catch it," Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys said of the interception. "They're a good football team. I think we're a good football team. But they played a better second half than we did."

Leidner (18 of 27 passing for 180 yards) could not execute against Nebraska's defense for most of the second half. After halftime, the Golden Gophers gained only 108 yards of total offense.

Armstrong led scoring drives of 79 and 91 in the second half, a contrast of the first half in which Minnesota sustained the longer possessions. He engineered Nebraska to a score on its first possession of the third quarter, hitting running back Terrell Newby with a 31-yard pass to tie the game at 17.

His 13-yard touchdown run culminated the 91-yard possession with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter.

"This week was not about me; it was about the team," Armstrong said. "I told the guys this week you prepare like you need to. My mindset is I wanted to play.

"Looking back, I'm glad the doctors held me back in some of the practices. I felt coming in I was as ready as I could be."

Armstrong completed 19 of 27 attempts for 217 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He rushed for 61 yards on nine carries.

Terrell Newby led the Cornhuskers with 85 yards on 16 carries.

Armstrong gave the Cornhuskers a 10-7 lead with 13:34 left in the second quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Tre Bryant. In the first half, Armstrong led the Cornhuskers in rushing -- 43 yards on six carries --and also completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 84 yards.

Minnesota reclaimed the lead 14-10 with 4:54 left in the first half following a 1-yard touchdown run by Leidner.

The Gophers managed to drive 49 yards to the Nebraska 24, which allowed kicker Emmit Carpenter to make a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Minnesota led 17-10 with a time-of-possession edge of 18:58-11:02. The teams were nearly even at the end with the Gophers' possession time at 30:54 and Nebraska at 29:06.

"We didn't quit," Claeys said. "We kept playing hard and we got down there to the end and had a shot, but we didn't play very well up to that point."

NOTES: The Huskers are 10-0 under Riley when outrushing the opposition. ... Minnesota led the Big Ten and was third in the nation in turnover margin at plus-12 entering Saturday. Leidner's interception was the only turnover in the game. ... Nebraska's 15.3 yards per completion ranked eighth in the nation entering Saturday. The Cornhuskers averaged 11.4 yards per catch against Minnesota.