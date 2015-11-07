Preview: Minnesota at Ohio State

Junior Cardale Jones is back as starting quarterback for top-ranked Ohio State as the Buckeyes aim for their 22nd consecutive victory when they host Minnesota in Saturday’s Big Ten contest. Sophomore J.T. Barrett had taken over as the starter but he is suspended for this contest after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ohio State is 10-0 with Jones as the starter and is seeking its 29th consecutive Big Ten victory, which would tie the record set by Florida State (1992-95) for most consecutive conference victories. The Buckeyes are ranked third in the initial College Football Playoff rankings as they continue to be in position to defend their national championship. Minnesota is attempting to rebound from a devastating 29-26 loss to Michigan in its first game under Tracy Claeys after the health-related retirement of Jerry Kill. The Golden Gophers had first-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line in the final half minute and allowed about 12 seconds of time to run off the clock before failing to get into the end zone on two attempts.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -23

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-4, 1-3 Big Ten): Junior quarterback Mitch Leidner passed for a career-best 317 yards in the loss to Michigan and has thrown for 1,627 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Leidner’s favorite target is senior KJ Maye (39 receptions, 408 yards) while redshirt freshman Rodney Smith has rushed for 541 yards but has found the end zone just once. Senior safety Antonio Johnson and sophomore linebacker Cody Poock share the team leadership with 55 tackles while junior cornerback Jalen Myrick has a team-best three interceptions.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (8-0, 4-0): Jones has passed for 1,266 yards and seven touchdowns against five interceptions and senior Braxton Miller - now a receiver but a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year - will be the No. 2 quarterback against the Golden Gophers. Junior running back Ezekiel Elliott leads the Big Ten with 1,130 rushing yards and has topped 100 yards in 13 consecutive games, while junior receiver Michael Thomas (536 yards, six touchdowns) is emerging as a solid target. Junior defensive end Joey Bosa is tied for fifth in school history with 45.5 career tackles for losses, sophomore middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan has a team-leading 74 tackles and sophomore defensive end Tyquan Lewis has notched a team-high 5.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State leads the series 44-7 and has won 25 of the past 26 meetings.

2. Sophomore DT Steven Richardson leads the Golden Gophers with eight tackles for losses.

3. Buckeyes junior WR Dontre Wilson (foot) is questionable for the contest.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 31, Minnesota 16