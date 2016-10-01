Preview: Minnesota at Penn State

“Linebacker U” has been devastated in recent weeks and it appears Penn State’s defense will again come under fire Saturday when unusually high-powered Minnesota visits to battle for the Governor’s Victory Bell. The Nittany Lions were without all three starting linebackers against No. 5 Michigan last week. lost one replacement to a targeting foul and another to a season-ending injury in the 49-10 demolition.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been through something like this, or seen something like this,” Penn State third-year coach James Franklin told reporters about the injuries. “Right now we have a hard time practicing with the number of guys that we have. We may have to continue moving guys to different positions.” Franklin better find the right combination because undefeated Minnesota enters averaging 228 yards per game on the ground and having scored 30 or more points in the first three games of the season for the first time since 2008. Three-year starting quarterback Mitch Leidner completed 16-of-20 passes for 174 yards and Minnesota ran for 243 yards in last week's 31-24 home victory over Colorado State.

TV: 3:30 p.m. Big Ten Network. LINE: Penn State -3.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten): Thanks to Leidner (64.5 completion percentage, 599 yards, 135 yards rushing, seven total touchdowns), who is healthy entering October for the first time in three years, the Golden Gophers are averaging nearly 40 points and 430 yards under new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. Rodney Smith leads the ground attack with 298 yards and five scores; Shannon Brooks, last year’s leading rusher (709 yards), returned from an ankle injury to gain 85 yards last week in his 2016 debut; and Drew Wolitarsky leads all receivers with 17 receptions for 252 yards and two scores. The defense yielded 25 points per contest during the non-conference slate and had just one interception, and Minnesota will be without defensive end Tai’yon Devers (three strip sacks) and fellow freshman linebacker Carter Coughlin, both injured last week.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-2, 0-1): The Lions gave up 326 yards rushing and six TDs against the Wolverines, suffering their worst margin of defeat during Franklin’s tenure and the school’s largest since getting pounded 63-14 at Ohio State in 2013. Freshman linebacker Cameron Brown took advantage of all the injuries, registering 10 tackles to become the first Penn State true freshman linebacker to total double-digit tackles since 2010. Saquon Barkley (317 yards, six TDs) has had a difficult time finding running lanes in Penn State’s new up-tempo offense, while quarterback Trace McSorley, who threw for 828 yards the first three weeks of the season, had just 121 yards against the Wolverines.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Penn State leads the all-time series 8-5, but Minnesota prevailed in the last meeting in 2013. No Gopher player has ever played at Beaver Stadium.

2. Minnesota is converting 55.8 percent on third down, 75 percent on fourth down, has yielded just one sack and scored on all 14 trips inside the red zone.

3. Penn State ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring defense (32.8 points per game) and rushing defense (213.8 yards per game).

PREDICTION: Penn State 31, Minnesota 24