Texas Christian 30, Minnesota 7: Trevone Boykin threw a pair of touchdown passes to Josh Doctson and B.J. Catalon added a short rushing score in the first half as the Horned Frogs cruised to a home win over the Golden Gophers.

Boykin finished 27-of-46 for 258 yards and ran for 92 yards on 12 attempts in the second ever meeting between the schools and first since 1974. Doctson hauled in six catches for 64 yards and TCU (2-0) forced five turnovers to win for the ninth time in 10 tries following a regular-season bye.

Mitch Leidner finished 12-of-26 for 151 yards and three interceptions before leaving with an apparent knee injury for Minnesota (2-1), which trailed 24-0 at halftime after not giving up a point in the first half over its first two contests. Big Ten leading rusher David Cobb was held to 41 yards after running for a career-high 220 in last week’s victory over Middle Tennessee.

TCU forced a three-and-out on Minnesota’s first three possessions and raced out to a 10-point lead as Boykin hooked up with Doctson for a 13-yard touchdown and Jaden Oberkrom drilled a 46-yard field goal. Derrick Kindred intercepted Leidner on the second play of the second quarter and returned it to the Minnesota 27, setting up Boykin’s second TD toss to Doctson from 7 yards out.

Following a fumble by Cobb two possessions later, Catalon converted from a yard out with 9:01 left in the first half. Oberkrom added field goals of 45 and 37 yards in the third quarter before the Gophers got on the board with 10:56 remaining when freshman Chris Streveler came on in relief of injured Leidner and found Maxx Williams for a 12-yard score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU forced a turnover for the 14th straight game and has intercepted 44 passes since the start of 2012 – the second-highest total in FBS behind Oregon (45). … Minnesota committed five turnovers for the first time since recording seven giveaways in a 42-39 loss to Florida Atlantic on Sept. 15, 2007. ... The Horned Frogs improved to 4-1 against the Big Ten under coach Gary Patterson.