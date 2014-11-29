Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin

No. 14 Wisconsin looks for its seventh straight win when it hosts No. 22 Minnesota on Saturday with a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game on the line. The Badgers have claimed Paul Bunyan’s Axe 10 consecutive times and another victory in the series will see them advance to the conference title game against No. 7 Ohio State. “It’s a big time moment -- it’s what the kids play for,” coach Gary Andersen told reporters. “They’ll have the edge (and) they’ll be excited -- both teams will be very excited.”

The Golden Gophers haven’t won a conference championship in 47 years and need to beat Wisconsin in Madison for the first time since 1994 to win the West Division title. Minnesota erased a 14-point deficit in the second half to down Nebraska 28-24 and another upset on the road will set up a rematch with the Buckeyes on Dec. 6. “We’ve come a long way, and that’s because of the players,” coach Jerry Kill told reporters. “We’re battling for the axe, battling for the championship. We’re going to Madison, (and) it doesn’t get any better than that.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN. LINE: Wisconsin -14

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-3, 5-2 Big Ten): Quarterback Mitch Leidner accounted for 245 total yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score versus the Cornhuskers. David Cobb - who leads the team with 1,430 rushing yards - left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and is “very questionable” for Saturday’s contest. Cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun was named the Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after making five tackles and a pivotal strip and recovery near the goal line late in the game that secured the victory.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (9-2, 6-1): Heisman Trophy candidate Melvin Gordon ran for 200 yards - including a career-long 88-yard touchdown run - in the 26-24 win over Iowa and has gained 120 yards or more in nine straight games. Gordon has rushed for 2,109 yards this year - becoming the 17th player in FBS history to top the 2,000-yard mark - and needs 1 more yard to break Ron Dayne’s Big Ten single-season record. The Badgers did not commit any turnovers versus the Hawkeyes after coughing the ball up four times the previous week against Nebraska.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin has won 17 of the past 19 matchups with Minnesota.

2. The Badgers have outscored the Gophers 100-33 in the last three meetings.

3. Gordon surpassed the 2,000-yard plateau with the fewest carries than any player in FBS history.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 28