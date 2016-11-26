Preview: Minnesota at Wisconsin

With a win Saturday against Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin can wrap up the Big Ten West Division, earn a spot in the conference title game and maybe - with some help - end up in the four-team College Football Playoff. The visiting Gophers are no slouch, however, and can still earn a share of the league crown and reclaim Paul Bunyan's axe.

The Badgers are sixth in the College Football Playoff standings and enter the regular-season finale tied for first place in the Big Ten West with Nebraska, a team Wisconsin defeated last month to earn the all-important tie-breaker. “Whenever we play Minnesota, I feel like there (are) always implications on the line. There are a lot of storylines, obviously the axe, the border battle. I know we recruit the same type of players they recruit,” Wisconsin linebacker Vince Biegel said. The Gophers have won five of their last six games and can still finish in a four-way tie for the league championship, although they cannot reach the Big Ten title game. “A lot of respect for Minnesota and the way they’re playing,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “I think they’re playing really good football right now, and our kids are excited for the opportunity to play them. For our seniors, last game at Camp Randall - it’s an exciting week and I'm looking forward to a really good week of preparation with our kids.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Wisconsin -14.5

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten): Quarterback Mitch Leidner threw four touchdowns with no interceptions against Indiana State on Sept. 10 but has thrown two touchdowns with eight interceptions since that outing. Last weekend, Leidner was held under 200 yards passing for the fifth time in his last six games, but the Golden Gophers defense recorded seven sacks in a 29-12 win over Northwestern. Shannon Brooks registered 73 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards, while Drew Wolitarsky caught a TD pass, giving him four of the team's seven scoring receptions.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (9-2, 6-2): The Badgers have allowed 13.4 points per game this season - fifth best in the nation - and have given up more than 20 points only once. Moreover, two of their three highest-scoring games of the season have come in their last two affairs - a 48-3 rout of Illinois and a 49-20 victory against Purdue. Corey Clement and Bradrick Shaw combined for 35 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns against the Boilermakers, while Bart Houston and Alex Hornibrook were a collective 12-of-15 for 191 yards with two scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Neither team has lost by more than seven points all season.

2. The Badgers have won 12 straight meetings and are one win away from evening the all-time series at 59-59-8.

3. The Gophers are 8-0 when scoring at least 29 points and 0-3 when falling short of that mark.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 33, Minnesota 17