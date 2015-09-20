No. 15 Ole Miss knocks off No. 2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 15 Ole Miss built a sizable third-quarter lead and then held on to upset No. 2 Alabama 43-37 on Saturday night in an SEC shootout.

The Rebels stunned the Crimson Tide with 30-10 and 43-24 leads before Alabama fought back, scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns to close the gap to six points. Alabama had the ball twice in the final minutes, but Ole Miss hung on for its second straight win over the Tide and first in Bryant-Denney Stadium since 1988.

“Oh, man, what a game. It was definitely a four-quarter battle,” Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said. “We thought we had it put away a couple of times, and they just wouldn’t go away. That’s a credit to their staff and the character of their team and their kids.”

Alabama had never lost two in a row to Ole Miss and was 25-1 in Tuscaloosa before falling. The loss also ended the Tide’s 17-game home winning streak.

“Well, this is a little disappointing,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We talked to the players on Friday. We thought last year when we played we gave some things away, and I really don’t want to take anything away from Ole Miss. They played a really good game. But are you going to be a giver, or are you going to be a taker? And I think if you are going to be a great competitor, you’ve got to take what you want.”

Ole Miss (3-0, 1-0 SEC) led 17-10 at halftime and began the third-quarter scoring with a 66-yard touchdown play by wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo when he grabbed a deflected pass to make it 24-10.

After stopping Alabama (2-1, 0-1), Ole Miss added field goals on its two next possessions to boost its lead to 30-10.

Alabama rallied behind quarterback Jake Coker. He scored on a 3-yard run to cap a nine-play, 69-yard drive and then threw an 8-yard scoring pass to ArDarius Stewart to close the Tide to 30-24.

Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly responded with a 73-yard pass to Cody Core to boost the lead back to 36-24. After an Alabama turnover, Kelly fired a 24-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell to make it 43-24.

“It feels great. I give all glory to God,” Kelly said. “Grandma is looking over me today. This one is for her. I‘m so thankful to play for a great team, great players, great coaches and great fans. This is awesome. This is what you dream about.”

Alabama answered with two touchdowns. First, running back Derrick Henry ran 2 yards for a score and, after the Crimson Tide recovered an onside kick, Coker connected with Richad Mullaney to trim the deficit to six.

But on its final two possessions, Alabama threw an interception and turned the ball over on downs.

“I really like the resilience of our players,” Saban said. “They played for 60 minutes in the game. They fought back in the game, but the mistakes that we made, all that we gave away, we could not overcome.”

The game didn’t start well for Alabama as it fumbled on the opening kickoff. But the Rebels didn’t capitalize on the field possession, going three-and-out and settling for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

When Alabama took the field on its first possession, Cooper Bateman was at quarterback. Coker had started the previous two games for the Tide.

Bateman moved the Tide’s offense in the first quarter, but the unit didn’t produce any points.

Alabama added a field goal early in the second quarter to tie it at 3. On that drive, Alabama made it to the 2-yard line but couldn’t punch it in.

With 7:30 left in the second quarter, Ole Miss running back Jordan Wilkins scored from 1 yard to make it 10-3. The scoring drive was set up by an interception. It was the Tide’s second turnover off the night.

On the following kickoff, Alabama fumbled again for its third turnover of the half. Ole Miss added another touchdown on a 4-yard quarterback keeper by Kelly to make it 17-3.

Coker replaced Bateman at quarterback on Alabama’s next drive and led the Tide on a 15-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 5:40 to make it 17-10 at halftime.

NOTES: After Jake Coker started the first two games, it was Cooper Bateman at quarterback when the Tide opened the game against Ole Miss. Saturday marked the first start of Bateman’s Alabama career. ... Crimson Tide long snapper Cole Mazza was suspended from the game for an undisclosed reason. Walk-on Alex Harrelson replaced him in the lineup. ... Alabama WR Robert Foster left the game with a right shoulder injury.