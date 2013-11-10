(Updated: ADDED: “passes” 3rd graph CORRECTED: 13 not 17 straight points in 4th graph /)

Mississippi 34, Arkansas 24: BoWallace threw for 407 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rebelsto a home win over the Razorbacks.Donte Moncrief caught sevenpasses for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Ja-Mes Logan added fivereceptions for 110 yards and a score for Mississippi (6-3, 3-3 SEC).The Rebels racked up 419 passing yards, with Wallace and Barry Brunetti combining to complete 28-of-37.

Arkansas (3-7, 0-6) got 67 yardson 14 carries from Jonathan Williams. Brandon Allen completed18-of-32 passes for 193 yards and two scores.

Mississippi fell behind 3-0early but scored 13 straight points, with Brunetti scoring a1-yard touchdown run between two Andrew Ritter field goals. Arkansasresponded with an Allen-to-Hunter Henry 17-yard touchdown connection,but the Rebels pushed the lead up to 10 by halftime when Wallacefound Laquon Treadwell with a 14-yard touchdown strike with 45 seconds toplay in the half.

Kiero Small pulled theRazorbacks within three with a 1-yard touchdown run 3:31 into thethird quarter, but Wallace completed two long scoring tosses — 75yards to Logan and 52 yards to Moncrief — to put Mississippi incontrol again. Arkansas finally got back into the end zone on Allen‘s20-yard scoring toss to Julian Horton with 4:57 to play, but theRazorbacks could get no closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wallace’s passingyardage was a career high for the junior. … Mississippi DL RobertNkemdiche was ejected from the game with 4:57 to play following apersonal foul penalty. … The Rebels became bowl eligible for thesecond straight season with the win after missing out on bowl gamesthe previous two campaigns.