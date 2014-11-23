Mississippi State mauls Vanderbilt

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- A week after Mississippi State’s first loss of the season, the Bulldogs got back to their winning ways with a 51-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

“We’re 7-0 at home,” Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said. “We talked about it and if you want to compete in the SEC and compete for championships, you have to win home games. We were able to do that this year.”

No. 4 Mississippi State (10-1, 6-1 SEC) got to double-digit wins for the first time since 1999 by gaining 502 yards, with 283 coming on the ground. The defense forced three turnovers to provide the first SEC shutout in 15 years.

The 51 points were the most scored in an SEC game by the Bulldogs since their 55-31 win over LSU in 1980. It was Mississippi State’s first SEC shutout since a 17-0 win over South Carolina in 1999.

The Commodores (3-7, 0-6) managed just 228 yards -- 49 on the ground. They were also held to 4 of 15 third-down conversions while allowing the Bulldogs to convert 11 of 15.

“Hats off to a really good Mississippi State football team,” Vandy coach Derek Mason said. “I thought they played hard and played physical and they showed why they are a top four team.”

The Bulldogs didn’t seem to have any rust from their loss in Tuscaloosa last week. Mississippi State came out in a big way as the Commodores managed just 28 first-quarter yards and minus-5 yards rushing.

Mississippi State took a 13-0 lead thanks to touchdown passes from quarterback Dak Prescott to senior tight end Malcolm Johnson and junior wide receiver Joe Morrow.

At the start of the second quarter, Mississippi State senior linebacker Christian Holmes stripped the ball loose on a first-down completion, picked up the ball and ran it back 48 yards for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead.

The Bulldogs added two more touchdowns from Prescott -- on a 13-yard pass to junior running back Josh Robinson and a 3-yard rush. They ended the half with a 41-yard field goal from Evan Sobiesk and led 37-0 at halftime.

Mississippi State dominated the half, compiling 280 yards to Vanderbilt’s 109.

The Commodores were plagued by three turnovers as the Bulldogs got interceptions from sophomore linebacker Beniquez Brown and sophomore defensive back Tolando Cleveland in addition to Holmes’ fumble recovery.

“We definitely had our fair share of mistakes and miscues,” Mason said. “We didn’t do a good enough job for us. It started on defense and we just didn’t do a good enough job getting off the field.”

The second half was much of the same, though it took three possessions before Prescott and company could get in the end zone. Sophomore running back Ashton Shumpert capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 44-0.

In two-and-a-half quarters, Prescott led the Bulldogs with 16-of-21 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed six times for 28 yards and another score.

With Prescott out the rest of the way, sophomore Damian Williams took over and led Mississippi State into the fourth quarter with a nine-play drive. It ended with Morrow’s second touchdown catch of the night, from 9 yards, and Mississippi State took a 51-0 lead. Morrow had a career day with five catches for 79 yards and the two touchdowns.

Vandy got 156 yards on 15-of-31 passing from freshman quarterback Johnny McCrary, who threw an interception. He also led the team with eight carries and 20 yards.

Both teams get set for rivalry games this week, with Vandy hosting Tennessee and the Bulldogs traveling to Oxford to play Ole Miss.

NOTES: Mississippi State’s 37-point lead was its largest against an SEC opponent at halftime in school history. ... Vanderbilt’s minus-5 yards rushing was the lowest total surrendered in the first quarter by the Bulldogs under defensive coordinator Geoff Collins. ... The 51-point win was the largest victory in SEC play for the Bulldogs since they beat former SEC member Sewanee 68-0 in 1936. ... The Bulldogs have 10 wins for just the third time in school history and the first time in the regular season.