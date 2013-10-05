Preview: Mississippi at Auburn

Auburn will host SEC West rival Mississippi on Saturday in a matchup of 3-1 teams coming off losses. The Rebels outscored the Tigers 24-3 in the second half of last season’s meeting to earn a decisive 41-20 victory and Bo Wallace led the charge on offense with four scores. Tre Mason came out on the losing end of last season’s ordeal but the junior running back leads the SEC’s third-ranked rushing attack in yards per game (232.3) and that could be the difference this time around.

Mississippi was shut out on the road against No. 1 Alabama in its last game and held to 46 yards rushing despite averaging 199 on the season. Wallace was just 17-of-31 passing against the Crimson Tide defense and the Rebels’ offense picked up only 11 first downs. Auburn fared no better against LSU as the offense was held scoreless through the first two quarters and an attempt at a comeback was too little too late.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Mississippi -2.5

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (3-1, 1-1 SEC): The loss to Alabama must have been a humbling experience for a Mississippi offense that had scored 114 points through the first three games of the season, but the Rebels have an opportunity to salvage a three-game stretch on the road with a win before hosting their next six opponents. The run game will no doubt be in effect for Hugh Freeze’s team against the Tigers and Wallace should look to exploit an Auburn defense that surrendered 133 yards rushing to Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this season. Jeff Scott has two games with more than 100 yards rushing, but the senior hasn’t been consistently established in the run game with Wallace taking carries as well.

ABOUT AUBURN (3-1, 1-1 SEC): There were a couple of positives to pull from the loss to LSU for Guz Malzahn’s team and Mason’s 132 yards rushing was one of them. Sammie Coates had a breakout game as well with 139 yards receiving and the offense wasn’t completely helpless in terms of picking up yards, but three turnovers were enough for Les Miles’ team to capitalize off of and grab a win. Nick Marshall has now thrown two interceptions in back-to-back games for the Tigers, but the junior has also thrown for over 550 yards combined in his last two starts.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Rebels are looking to start 4-1 for the first time since 2002.

2. Auburn leads the all-time series with Mississippi 27-10 and is 13-2 at Jordan Hare Stadium.

3.The Tigers lead the SEC in red zone scoring percentage (.929).

PREDICTION: Mississippi 27, Auburn 24