No. 19 Mississippi 27, Auburn 19

Junior quarterback Chad Kelly passed for 381 yards and two touchdowns as No. 19 Ole Miss snapped a five-game slide at Jordan-Hare Stadium with a 27-19 victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Kelly, who was 33-of-51 passing, connected with wide receivers Laquon Treadwell and Derrick Jones for scores as the Rebels (7-2, 4-1 SEC) snapped a two-game losing streak on the road and won for only the second time in the last seven overall meetings.

Treadwell recorded 114 yards on seven receptions, running back Akeem Judd ran for a score and running back Jaylen Walton totaled 78 yards on the ground.

Freshman quarterback Sean White battled through a knee injury and was 11 of 27 for 244 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Tigers (4-4, 1-4), who must win two of their final four games to qualify for a bowl game. Wide receiver Ricardo Lewis caught four passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter when White connected with Lewis for a 47-yard touchdown pass before Ole Miss tied it with 3:59 left in the period on Judd’s 25-yard TD run to make 10-10 at the half.

The Rebels took a 20-13 lead on Kelly’s 45-yard pass to Jones with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter and Auburn closed to within 20-19 in the fourth quarter on a pair of Daniel Carlson field goals. Ole Miss responded with Treadwell’s over-the-shoulder 21-yard touchdown catch which capped a 75-yard drive and put the Rebels ahead 27-19 with 10:13 to play.

Auburn decided to go for it on fourth-and-8 at the Ole Miss 47-yard line with 3:11 remaining, but White’s long pass was incomplete. The Tigers had one more chance with three seconds left, but backup quarterback Jeremy Johnson’s Hail Mary toss from the Auburn 48 was incomplete.

NOTES: Ole Miss WR Laquon Treadwell has recorded at least 102 yards receiving in four consecutive games while totaling four touchdowns. ... Auburn QB Sean White played with a brace on his left knee and departed momentarily in the fourth quarter when it broke, but returned two plays later without it. ... Auburn was one of three teams in the country (Florida, Duke) not to commit a turnover in October before White’s pass was intercepted by DB Tony Bridges in the first quarter. ... Ole Miss has been ranked in the Top 25 for 26 consecutive weeks -- its longest run since 1957-62. ... The Rebels improved to 7-7-1 on Halloween.