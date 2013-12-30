FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mississippi 25, Georgia Tech 17
December 31, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Mississippi 25, Georgia Tech 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mississippi 25, Georgia Tech 17: Bo Wallace ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Rebels held off the Yellow Jackets at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Wallace completed 22-of-32 for 256 yards and rushed for another 86 on 13 carries as Mississippi (8-5) won its 10th bowl in its last 11 appearances and sixth straight. Donte Moncrief had 113 yards and a touchdown on six receptions for the Rebels, who gained 221 yards on the ground.

Robert Godhigh totaled 101 yards rushing and receiving to go along with a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets (7-6). Quarterback Vad Lee went only 5-of-17 through the air for 147 yards and Georgia Tech, the No. 4 rushing team in the country, was held to 151 on the ground.

Each team scored on its first drive as Wallace ran 17 yards for a score 4:45 in and Godhigh responded by running in from 8 yards with 4:27 left in the opening quarter. Wallace connected with Moncrief for a 28-yard scoring strike midway through the second and ran 10 yards on a draw for a 20-7 lead in the third.

One play after a D.J. White interception, Lee hit Darren Waller for a 72-yard score to bring the Yellow Jackets within 23-17 with 13:25 left in the game. The Yellow Jackets had the ball three more times within one score, but the Ole Miss defense held and added a safety with 4:22 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wallace broke Eli Manning’s single-season school record (3,572) for total offense with 3,701 and completions (279) with 283. … Georgia Tech DE Jeremiah Attaochu was credited with a half sack to give him 31.5 in his career, passing Greg Gathers (1999-2002) for the school record. … Ole Miss All-SEC DB Cody Prewitt left the game with an apparent injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
