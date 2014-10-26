Mississippi State holds off Kentucky, 45-31

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Mississippi State Bulldogs should retain their top ranking for another week after holding the upset-minded Kentucky Wildcats at bay Saturday and winning their first game as No. 1, 45-31.

“I don’t know where we’ll rank,” MSU coach Dan Mullen said. “You can drop us if you want or you can raise us. I don’t really care on any of that now. I think our kids are going to be over it now. We’re 4-0 in the SEC after playing a tough road game in a tough environment.”

After Kentucky cut MSU’s lead to a touchdown with 2:31 left, Bulldogs senior tight end Christian Holmes fielded UK’s onside kick attempt and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory.

On the ensuing offensive possession, the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs.

MSU junior quarterback Dak Prescott finished with 304 yards, 216 through the air and 88 on the ground, while rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another.

Junior running back Josh Robinson led the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) with 198 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns.

“Josh Robinson does a great job carrying the ball and a great job carrying our team on his back and even carrying their team on his back,” Mullen said. “He got some tough yards, got big plays, he did it inside and did it outside. I thought he ran the football really well for us today.”

On many of Robinson’s runs, he shed Wildcat tacklers left and right, racking up plenty of yards after contact.

“I mean, you can call me a human bowling ball if you want,” the 5-foot-9, 215-pound back said. “You guys gave me that name, so I try to live up to it.”

The Bulldogs totaled 326 rushing yards on 48 carries.

Even in defeat, UK coach Mark Stoops was proud of his team.

“I appreciate our team’s effort,” Stoops said. “We did not play well enough to win, to beat the No. 1 team in the country. Again, I felt like our guys went about their business. Their minds were right. Their hearts were right. They tried the best they could. (The Bulldogs) were a better football team.”

Despite 390 passing yards and 76 rushing yards from sophomore quarterback Patrick Towles, Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) could not overtake the Bulldogs, who took a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.

“It wasn’t good enough,” Towles said of his performance. “They’re a really good team. They’re the No. 1 team in the country for a reason. We made a lot of plays, but we just didn’t make enough. All around good day but not good enough.”

After Robinson opened the scoring with a 12-yard run midway through the first quarter, Towles tied it up with a 67-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Demarco Robinson.

Evan Sobiesk’s 26-yard field goal gave the Bulldogs a 10-7 lead after one quarter.

Prescott capped a 68-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run to give MSU a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs led 17-10 at halftime after Austin MacGinnis kicked a 34-yard field goal for Kentucky.

“I thought we played a little tight in the first half,” Mullen said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve heard, ‘This is the first time you’ve ever played as the No. 1 team in the country.’ These are young kids and I think they played a little tight at times during the game today, but we continued to find a way to make plays and continued to find ways to win the game.”

Mullen’s quarterback felt the same way.

“I don’t know if tight’s the word, but something was different about us,” Prescott said. “We weren’t the same. We didn’t have the same vibe, the same attitude, but we got back to it.”

Prescott and Towles exchanged scoring runs and passes in the third quarter. Prescott ran in from 11 yards, and Towles followed with a 10-yard run of his own after directing an 86-yard drive.

After Prescott capped a three-play, 81-yard drive with an 8-yard TD pass to senior tight end Brandon Hill, Towles found senior receiver Javess Blue from 58 yards to keep Kentucky within striking distance at 31-24.

Robinson broke away for a 73-yard score on third-and-1 with 11:14 to play in the fourth quarter to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 14.

After getting the ball back with just under four minutes to play, Towles marched the Wildcats down the field, completing 4 of 5 passes and capping the seven-play, 71-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

NOTES: The Bulldogs will host SEC West foe Arkansas on Nov. 1, while the Wildcats will return to SEC East play next week when they travel to Arkansas. ... Kentucky DE Bud Dupree, the SEC’s active sack leader, finished with one sack to give him four on the season and 20 in his career, which is second in program history. ... Kentucky sophomore WR Ryan Timmons eclipsed 100 yards receiving for the first time in his career, finishing with five catches for 114 yards.