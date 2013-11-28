Preview: Mississippi at Mississippi State

The battle for the Egg Bowl will return to Thanksgiving night for the first time in 10 years as Mississippi travels to take on Mississippi State Thursday. The Bulldogs are looking for their fourth victory in the last five meetings with the Rebels, who hold a considerable 61-42-6 edge in the series. “I‘m excited to play this game on Thanksgiving night,” Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said. “My first experience with the Egg Bowl. I think it’s a neat deal, and a really neat opportunity for us.”

In addition to capturing the Egg Bowl, Mississippi can prevent the Bulldogs from becoming bowl-eligible. Hugh Freeze’s team is already assured of a bowl game for the second straight season and are eyeing a .500 record in the SEC. “Thanksgiving week brings the Egg Bowl, one of the most historic and greatest rivalries in college football,” Freeze said. “We know the task at hand is going to be a great challenge. Certainly we’re excited about getting down there and playing.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Mississippi -3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (7-4, 3-4 SEC): Quarterback Bo Wallace battled flu-like symptoms in a 24-10 loss to Missouri, which is one of four ranked teams to beat the Rebels this season. Freeze was unable to update the condition of the Wallace, who has completed 64.4 percent of his passes this season for 2,908 and 17 touchdowns, but the junior was at practice Monday. “There won’t be any effect at all,” said Wallace, who threw five touchdowns in last year’s Egg Bowl. “Tomorrow (Tuesday) I will be almost 100 percent.”

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (5-6, 2-5 SEC): Damien Williams is expected to start at quarterback Thursday after scoring the winning touchdown in last week’s victory over Arkansas in relief of starter Tyler Russell, who injured his shoulder. Dak Prescott leads the team in passing and rushing, but won’t be available unless the Bulldogs qualify for a bowl for the fourth consecutive season. “Damien took all the reps in practice,” Mullen said. “I trust him.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. This will be the 99th consecutive season the teams will meet.

2. Mississippi State OL Gabe Jackson is one behind Georgia’s Aaron Murray for the most starts among active players with 50.

3. The touchdown for Williams against Arkansas was the first of his career.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 27, Mississippi State 23