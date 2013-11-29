Mississippi State 17, Mississippi 10 (OT): Dak Prescott ran for a 3-yard touchdown in overtime as the Bulldogs came from behind to defeat the visiting Rebels in the Egg Bowl.

Prescott, who missed two games due to an arm injury, entered with 11:15 remaining in the fourth quarter and orchestrated a pair of scoring drives to save the season for the Bulldogs (6-6, 3-5 SEC), who needed a win to become bowl-eligible. Prescott finished 11-of-20 for 115 yards and ran for 29 yards in relief of freshman Damian Williams, who was 8-of-18 for 82 yards and one interception.

Bo Wallace had a tough game, completing 26-of-40 passes for 182 yards and three interceptions for the Rebels (7-5, 3-5). He also fumbled into the end zone when he appeared to be set to score a tying touchdown in overtime.

The Rebels began the second half with a 17-play, 81-yard drive that culminated with a 22-yard field goal by Andrew Ritter for a 10-7 lead. Prescott came on and orchestrated one drive that led to a game-tying field goal by Evan Sobiesk with 2:21 remaining and another in the final minute that resulted in a missed field goal with two seconds left in regulation.

Justin Cox came up with the third interception of Wallace and, six plays later, Josh Robinson broke the ice with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. The Rebels tied it at seven in the final minute of the first half, when Terrell Grant fell on a blocked punt in the end zone by Collins Moore after punter Devon Bell mishandled the snap.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi State’s Nickoe Whitley notched his 15th career interception in the first quarter and forced Wallace’s fumble in overtime. ... Freshman LT Laremy Tunsil left the game in the first quarter and played sparingly the rest of the way for the Rebels. ... Ritter missed a 27-yard field-goal attempt in the first quarter.