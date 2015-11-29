No. 18 Mississippi 38, No. 21 Mississippi State 27

Quarterback Chad Kelly threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score Saturday to lead No. 18 Ole Miss past No. 21 Mississippi State 38-27 in the Egg Bowl in Starkville, Miss.

The Rebels (9-3, 6-2 SEC) jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead thanks to Kelly’s 27-yard scoring dash and a 2-yard pass to wide receiver Damore‘ea Stringfellow.

Bulldogs quarterback Dak Prescott proceeded to throw an interception, which was returned 45 yards for a third score by defensive back Tony Bridges.

Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4) finally got on the scoreboard early in the second period, with a 22-yard field goal by Westin Graves.

Kelly directed the Rebels on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 36-yard scoring strike to Stringfellow to give Ole Miss a 28-3 lead.

Prescott tried to rally the Bulldogs in the second half when he scored from a yard out early in the third period to make the score 28-10.

The teams traded field goals and then the Rebels put the game out of reach when Jordan Wilkins took a handoff and went 38 yards to give Ole Miss a 38-10 lead.

Prescott completed 31 of 42 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked seven times.