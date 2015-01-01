Tech overruns Mississippi State in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Georgia Tech and Mississippi State put on an offensive show, combining for more than 1,100 yards in total offense, but it was the Yellow Jackets’ ability to convert turnovers into points and come up with key stops that led to a 49-34 victory Wednesday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas and running back Synjyn Days rushed for three touchdowns each as the Jackets (11-3) scored following a deflected interception in the first quarter and a Bulldogs fumble in the third.

The Yellow Jackets’ defense secured the victory by forcing the Bulldogs (10-3) to turn the ball over on downs three times, the last in the fourth quarter to squelch any comeback hopes.

”We had chances tonight, especially at the end of the first half when we lost momentum and they hit a big play,“ Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said. ”But it was kind of the story all year with these guys.

“We came back out in the second half and Synjyn made a great individual run to score a touchdown and kind of get momentum back. Offensively, we just put the pedal down, and we weren’t going to not score.”

Days scored on runs of 3, 69, and 4 yards on his way to a game-high 171 yards rushing on 21 carries.

Thomas scored on runs of 13, 32 and 15 yards in rushing for 121 yards on 14 carries. He also threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Darren Waller. Thomas completed seven of 12 passes for 125 yards with one interception en route to earning game Most Valuable Player honors.

At times, he made it look easy.

“I don’t want to say it is, but it feels like it was pretty easy going out there,” Thomas said. “It was just we’ve been doing it so long, it just comes natural to you when the guys do their part. Without the guys doing their part, I wouldn’t have gotten the MVP.”

Though he struggled at times, Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott also wound up with impressive numbers, completing 33 of 51 passes for 453 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He became the first Bulldogs quarterback to go over 3,000 yards passing for a season (3,449).

Mississippi State ended the night with 605 yards in total offense to Georgia Tech’s 577, making the combined total of 1,182 a record for the Orange Bowl. The former high two-team total was 1,032 set by West Virginia and Clemson in the 2012 game.

“We had 600 yards total offense,” Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said. “We just didn’t score enough points. That’s a whole lot of offense.”

The first half ended in spectacular fashion. Prescott lofted a Hail Mary pass from Georgia Tech’s 42-yard line into the end zone, and wide receiver Fred Ross emerged from a bevy of potential receivers and defenders with the ball as triple zeros showed on the clock.

The play came just 29 seconds after Thomas scored on a 13-yard run to put his team up 21-13, seemingly regaining momentum for the Jackets, who had their early 14-0 lead cut to one point in the second quarter.

The Hail Mary could have swung things in Mississippi State’s direction, but the shift didn’t last long. Days raced 69 yards for a score on Georgia Tech’s first series of the second half.

“I thought the play at the end of the half really swung momentum our way,” Mullen said, “but the start of the second half, they had a long run and we missed some tackles, which sometimes happens.”

The Yellow Jackets wound up scoring touchdowns on each of their first four possessions of the second half, leaving the Bulldogs to play catch-up. That was a tough chore against a Georgia Tech offense that was clicking.

NOTES: Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott went over the 3,000-yard mark passing for the season with his first attempt of the game, a 5-yard completion to WR Jameon Lewis. Prescott came into the game with a school-record 2,996 yards passing in 12 games. ... Georgia Tech QB Justin Thomas topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark on his 13-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. He finished the year with 1,086 yards on the ground. ... CB Chris Milton’s interception off a deflected pass to set up the Yellow Jackets’ first touchdown marked the 20th time in 28 opportunities Georgia Tech converted a takeaway into a touchdown.