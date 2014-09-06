Preview: Mississippi at Vanderbilt

The post-James Franklin era at Vanderbilt did not get off to such a hot start, and the road only gets tougher. The Commodores will try to bounce back from an embarrassing home loss in the opener when they host No. 17 Mississippi on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams. The Rebels got a test from Boise State in Week 1 but passed with flying colors and are looking to get a leg up on the competition in the SEC after struggling in conference play last season.

Derek Mason, who took over as coach at Vanderbilt after Franklin left for Penn State in the offseason, watched his team turn the ball over seven times in a 37-7 opening loss to Temple, which had not beaten an SEC team since 1938. Mason went through three different quarterbacks in the debacle and could not coax a touchdown out of the offense. Mississippi quarterback Bo Wallace tossed three interceptions of his own last week, but was picked up early by the defense before finding a rhythm late in the 35-13 triumph.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Mississippi -20.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (1-0): The Rebels opened the 2013 campaign with a 39-35 victory at Vanderbilt but dropped their next three in conference and lost the final two to finish 3-5 in SEC play. Wallace ran for a pair of scores in Ole Miss’ win over the Commodores last season but did most of his work through the air against Boise State, throwing three of his four TD passes in the fourth quarter to help make up for his mistakes earlier in the contest. “I think (Wallace) was pressing (in the first game),” coach Hugh Freeze told reporters, “and I’m hopeful that’s over with and you’ll see more like the second half when we didn’t have any of that.”

ABOUT VANDERBILT (0-1): Mason is looking to quickly turn the page from the turnover debacle and insists that isn’t how the team will look going forward. “It’s all fixable,” Mason told reporters. “…For us, I don’t think that’s who we are, but once you put it on tape you have to go out and get it corrected.” Mason was more concerned about consistency at the quarterback position and is not ready to name a starter moving forward. Stephen Rivers got the most time under center in the Temple game but went 12-for-25 with an interception while Patton Robinette was a more efficient 4-of-6 without a pick.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Vanderbilt has dropped four of its last five SEC openers, with the lone win coming over the Rebels in 2011.

2. Ole Miss’ defense recorded four interceptions against Boise State, including one by DE C.J. Johnson.

3. The Commodores played 21 different freshmen in the opener, Including RBs Ralph Webb and Dallas Rivers.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 28, Vanderbilt 17