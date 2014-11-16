Alabama takes down Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Make room in the top four for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide, which sits at No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, knocked off No. 1 Mississippi State 25-20 on Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama (9-1, 6-1 SEC) controlled the game throughout, leading wire to wire.

Mississippi State (9-1, 5-1) added a late touchdown to make the score closer but could not recover the onside kick.

”It was a great win for our team, our players, our fans, our university and everyone in the organization,“ Tide coach Nick Saban said. ”I think any time you beat the No. 1 team in the country, that’s a significant accomplishment. I was really proud of how our players competed in the game.

“I thought the defense did a fantastic job. The turnovers were huge with the three interceptions. They were all drive stoppers.”

Related Coverage Preview: Mississippi State at Alabama

After putting up 19 points in the first half, Alabama’s offense managed only one touchdown in the final 30 minutes. But it was the drive that proved more important than the points.

The Crimson Tide’s offense struggled in the third quarter, doing the defense no favors.

But when it mattered most, the Tide put together a 15-play, 76-yard drive that took 6:07 off the clock and gave Alabama a 25-13 lead. The drive was capped by a 7-yard run from running back T.J. Yeldon, who played on a gimpy ankle but finished with 72 yards on 16 carries.

“It was a really well-fought ballgame,” Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said. “Those were two very good football teams out there playing. Give Alabama a lot of credit. They did the things you needed to do to win. They made more plays at the end than we did.”

On its ensuing drive, Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and safety Landon Collins scooped it up before it hit the ground for Prescott’s third interception of the day.

Prescott said the Bulldogs threw the game away.

“Yeah, we had them,” Prescott said. “We turned over the ball. It was just stupid turnovers. Then we had the ball intercepted. That one slipped away.”

Considered one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, Prescott had a game he would like to forget. He threw three interceptions, with two coming on drives deep in Alabama territory.

Prescott completed 27 of 48 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns and the three interceptions.

“It was very disappointing. We squandered a lot of points,” Prescott said. “We lost focus out in the game. You have to win in the red zone, but we squandered our chances. Alabama is a great team. They did a good job (with defensive) scheming. I think it was on us.”

Alabama quarterback Blake Sims made key plays when it mattered most. On the Tide’s long scoring drive in the fourth quarter, Sims picked up first downs on two critical third downs.

Sims completed 19 of 31 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Amari Cooper caught eight passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

“We made big-time plays at the right time and the guys fought hard,” Sims said. “The defense made a great stand for us to have that drive. I‘m just proud of the way that the whole team played.”

NOTES: Alabama WR DeAndrew White left the game in the first half after suffering a hamstring injury. White returned in the fourth quarter. ... Alabama will host Western Carolina in Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday. ... Mississippi State will host Vanderbilt next Saturday. ... Alabama is 29-10 (.744) against the Associated Press top 25, including a 17-5 record (.773) against AP top-10 teams since the start of the 2008 season. The Crimson Tide is 3-1 in 2014, with its lone loss coming at No. 11 Ole Miss 23-17. ... Mississippi State’s 12-game win streak was snapped, which was one shy of tying the program record of 13 straight from Oct. 17, 1942 to Nov. 11, 1944. The winning streak was the second longest in the nation behind Florida State (25) entering the weekend.