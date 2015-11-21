Preview: Mississippi State at Arkansas

Dak Prescott and No. 25 Mississippi State failing to find the end zone and blew a long-shot chance at an SEC title with last week’s 31-6 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs look to bounce back and improve their bowl resume in the process when they visit resurgent Arkansas on Saturday.

The Razorbacks have turned their season completely around by winning four straight games, including a stunner at LSU last week. Arkansas shut down Heisman hopeful Leonard Fournette on the way to a 31-14 win, its second straight over a ranked team. Mississippi State had its four-game winning streak snapped last week. The Bulldogs’ defense was solid for the most part against Alabama, but they were victimized by four touchdowns all covering more than 60 yards.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (7-3, 3-3 SEC West): With its loss to Alabama, the Bulldogs dropped out of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time since they were created. Prescott, who recently reached the 100-touchdown plateau for his brilliant career and is 21-9 as a starter, finished 22-for-43 for 300 yards against the Crimson Tide but was sacked nine times and gained just 14 yards on 26 carries. Mississippi State, which has won the last three meetings against Arkansas, even outgained the Tide 393-379 in a game much closer than the final score indicated.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (6-4, 4-2 SEC West): Running back Alex Collins overshadowed Fournette last week while rushing for 141 yards and a pair of scores at Baton Rouge, La. The Razorbacks have won five of their last six games with the only loss in that span coming at No. 3 Alabama, and they are averaging 50.3 points over the past four weeks. Wide receiver Dominique Reed has scored a touchdown in six straight games and quarterback Brandon Allen has moved up to 23rd nationally with 2,617 passing yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Collins has topped 100 yards eight times this season and ranks third in the SEC with 1,209 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.

2. Prescott has thrown 18 touchdown passes against two interceptions, the best ratio in the nation.

3. Arkansas rushed for 299 yards at LSU.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 35, Mississippi State 31.