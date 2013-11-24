(Updated: REMOVED: location from lede CORRECTED: Russel’s passing )

Mississippi State 24, Arkansas 17 (OT): Third-string quarterback Damian Williams scampered for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime to keep the Bulldogs’ bowl hopes alive with an SEC West win over the host Razorbacks.

Despite a shoulder injury that kept him day-to-day all week, quarterback Tyler Russell was 18-for-28 with 263 yards and two touchdowns before re-aggravating the injury on the Bulldogs’ final drive of regulation. Running back Josh Robinson of Mississippi State (5-6, 2-5) also performed well in relief duty, carrying 17 times for 101 yards after starter LaDarius Perkins went out with bruised ribs.

The Razorbacks ran for 225 yards as a team with Jonathan Williams leading the team with 59 yards while Alex Collins chipped in for 52. Arkansas (3-8, 0-7) lost its eighth straight game for the first time in program history.

Williams’ run came on the first play of overtime, as he shot through the middle of the Razorbacks defense on a zone read for the score. On the ensuing Arkansas possession, Brandon Allen was picked off on fourth down to end the game.

Arkansas had its chance to go ahead late in the game, but instead Collins fumbled at the Bulldogs 9-yard line. Mississippi State drove deep into Arkansas territory on its final possession, but Devon Bell missed a 42-yard game-winning field goal, forcing overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mississippi State picked up its first-ever win over Arkansas in the state of Arkansas. … Coach Dan Mullen avoided his first four-game losing streak since taking over at Mississippi State. … The Bulldogs continued their record-setting pace with 487 total yards -- they entered the game averaging a school-record 433.