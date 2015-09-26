Preview: Mississippi State at Auburn

A list of the most disappointing college football teams of the first month has to have Auburn at or near the top, and Jeremy Johnson is paying the price. The Tigers will hand the quarterback job over to Sean White when they host Mississippi State on Saturday.

Johnson was a dark horse pick for SEC Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy after winning the starting quarterback job in coach Gus Malzahn’s offense, but three shaky performances in a row capped by a loss at LSU forced Auburn to make the switch. ”Anytime you change quarterbacks it’s not an easy decision,“ Malzahn told reporters while naming White the starter. ”We feel like that’s what’s best for the offense right now.” The Bulldogs have no doubts about the quarterback position with senior Dak Prescott entrenched in the job and are looking for their first conference win as well after falling to LSU two weeks ago. Prescott was picked off twice but threw for a score and ran for two more when Mississippi posted a 38-23 home win over the Tigers last season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Auburn -2

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (2-1, 0-1 SEC): The Bulldogs dropped a 21-19 decision at home to LSU in Week 2 and took out their frustrations against Northwestern State with a 62-13 drubbing that allowed Prescott to take most of the afternoon off. “Our effort today was better,” head coach Dan Mullen told reporters after watching his offense set a school record with 647 total yards. “I think we’re getting better as a football team.” Prescott is looking for his first win at Auburn after presiding over a 24-20 loss in 2013 despite throwing for 213 yards and rushing for 133 and a pair of scores.

ABOUT AUBURN (2-1, 0-1): Johnson totaled six interceptions in three starts and managed just 100 yards passing in the 45-21 loss at LSU. ”Jeremy is a competitor, but he’s a team guy too,” Malzahn told reporters. “He’ll support Sean. He’ll get reps still in practice and he’ll be ready if he’s called upon.” White will be taking his first college snaps and could use some help from running back Peyton Barber, who was held to 34 yards last week after rushing for 240 in the first two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Auburn DE Carl Lawson (hip) will miss the game and could be out for an extended period.

2. Mississippi State has recorded at least 420 yards of total offense in 21 of Prescott’s 23 career starts.

3. Prescott’s streak of 17 straight games with at least one TD pass is the longest current run in the SEC.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 35, Auburn 31