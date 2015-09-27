Mississippi State 17, Auburn 9

Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, and the Bulldogs’ defense shut down struggling Auburn during a 17-9 win in SEC play at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Prescott completed 29 of 41 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The senior outplayed Auburn redshirt freshman quarterback Sean White, who was making his first collegiate start.

Gabe Myles and De‘Runnya Wilson caught touchdown passes from Prescott in the first half. The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1) led 14-0 at halftime.

Running back Peyton Barber rushed for 137 yards on 27 carries for the Tigers (2-2, 0-2).

Auburn defensive back Jonathan Jones recovered a fumble early in the third quarter that led to a Daniel Carlson field goal to get the Tigers on the board. Carlson would tack on another field goal later in third quarter that cut the Mississippi State lead to 14-6.

But Auburn never got closer and remains winless in SEC play. The Tigers were picked by the media to win the conference title in the preseason.

Carlson’s third field goal of the night, a 51-yarder with just over a minute to play, brought the Tigers back within one possession. But the ensuing onside kick went out of bounds, sealing the win for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers outgained Mississippi State 389-326, but couldn’t come up with touchdowns in the red zone. White drove the Tigers deep inside Mississippi State territory multiple times, but was unable to get Auburn into the end zone and threw a costly interception at the Bulldogs’ 2-yard line.

White finished 20 of 28 for 188 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Mississippi State linebacker Richie Brown had 11 tackles.