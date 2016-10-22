Preview: Mississippi State at Kentucky

Kentucky finds itself in an unfamiliar position in the middle of October - looking forward to something other than the start of basketball practice. Victories in three of their last four games have the Wildcats - who host struggling Mississippi State on Saturday after being off last week - halfway toward becoming bowl-eligible for the first time since 2010, and the late-season schedule suddenly does not look as daunting as it once did.

“Our players seem fresh and recharged and ready to go,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told reporters Monday, indicating that Stephen Johnson will start at quarterback as Drew Barker continues to be sidelined by a back injury. The Bulldogs have dropped three of their last four, with all three losses coming in SEC play, to turn up the heat on coach Dan Mullen. Mississippi State’s final four opponents are ranked in the top 25, placing more emphasis on recording an eighth consecutive victory over the Wildcats. “When you face a little bit of adversity, it tests your character,” Mullen told reporters Monday, “but it can really pull a team closer together.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Mississippi State -3

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (2-4, 1-2 SEC): Nick Fitzgerald finished with 296 yards of total offense last week but threw two interceptions in an overtime loss at BYU. The Bulldogs have struggled offensively, averaging 24.8 points (11th in the SEC) while ranking 110th in the country in third-down conversion percentage (33 percent). Defensive end A.J. Jefferson is third in the conference in tackles for losses (10) while linebacker Leo Lewis leads all SEC freshmen in tackles (43).

ABOUT KENTUCKY (3-3, 2-2): The Wildcats’ running game has sparked their recent surge, averaging 186.2 yards while totaling 258 in a 20-13 victory over Vanderbilt on Oct. 8. Stanley Williams is seventh in the SEC in rushing while averaging 90 yards, and Benny Snell Jr. and Jojo Kemp have helped provide a boost in the backfield. Kentucky allowed an average of 43.7 points over its first three contests but has surrendered a total of 23 in its last two victories.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mississippi State WR Fred Ross is one reception away from tying David Smith’s school record for career catches (162, 1968-70).

2. Kentucky LB Jordan Jones ranks fourth in the country with 56 tackles.

3. Fitzgerald leads the Bulldogs in rushing (431 yards) and has 19 carries of 10-plus yards this season.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 20, Kentucky 17