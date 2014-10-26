Western Kentucky outlasts Old Dominion 66-51

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Quarterback Brandon Doughty passed for five touchdowns and Western Kentucky outlasted Old Dominion 66-51 on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

The Hilltoppers (3-4, 1-3 Conference USA) led the entire game and got a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown from freshman safety Juwan Gardner that ultimately proved to be the difference.

”Well, first off, I want to credit the defense on the interception, for real,“ Gardner said. ”It wouldn’t have been possible without them. (Linebacker) Branden Leston, I saw him tip the ball, kind of came into my hands.

“Honestly, nothing was going through my mind. I was just thinking about making a play for the team and had the opportunity so I made the most of it.”

Doughty completed 23 of 26 passes for 371 yards. Western Kentucky running back Leon Allen finished with 182 yards on the ground and found the end zone twice.

The Hilltoppers had 601 yards of offense and were 6-for-6 in the red zone.

“Never a dull moment,” WKU coach Jeff Brohm said. ‘But that’s how it’s going to be this year. I‘m excited that we won, I‘m happy for our guys, happy for our coaches, our players, everybody that put in a lot of hard work to find a way to win.

“We talked at halftime of going out, giving it our all, believing in ourselves, not second-guessing ourselves, playing hard and just finding a way to just slightly improve and get better. While we had our moments where it looked a little hairy there, we did -- we improved slightly. A few guys stepped up and made plays when we had to.”

Old Dominion (3-5, 1-4) lost its fourth straight game despite totaling 643 yards of total offense.

Senior quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 27 for 40 for 471 yards and three scores, but he threw two interceptions. Running back Ray Lawry rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns.

The teams combined for 62 points and 747 yards as Western Kentucky took a 42-30 lead into halftime. Doughty threw for five scores and for 250 yards in the first two quarters.

The Monarchs got to within 21-16, 28-23 and 35-30 before the half, but could never leap-frog Western Kentucky.

Lawry scored twice more on the ground in the third and Heinicke found wide receiver Antonio Vaughan on a 39-yard TD strike to make it 56-51 going into the fourth -- but ODU would never score again.

Old Dominion appeared poised to take the lead in the fourth quarter after safety Fellonte Misher stripped Western Kentucky tight end Mitchell Henry of the ball going in at the 1. Heinicke led a drive the other direction and had Old Dominion set up with a first down at the Western Kentucky 3-yard-line when disaster struck.

Heinicke’s first-down pass slipped out of his hand and into the lap of Gardner, who raced in the other direction for the final nail in the coffin.

“It was 56-51 and we’re about to score and I think that was the turning point in the game,” ODU coach Bobhy Wilder said. “We had battled to get it from 12 points down to five. I think we had done that twice already in the second half. Finally, we got a huge play from our defense with a turnover on the fumble recovery. We thought we were in position to take the lead.”

Vaughan finished with 220 yards receiving to go along with two scores. Wide receiver Jared Dangerfield caught eight passes for 95 yards and wide receiver Taywan Taylor had four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown for WKU.

Western Kentucky travels to Louisiana Tech next week while Old Dominion plays at Vanderbilt.

NOTES: QB Brandon Doughty set a Western Kentucky single-season record for touchdown passes by throwing for five Saturday to give him 24 for the year. ... Doughty also broke his own single-season passing record by throwing for 371 yards to give him 2,871 for the season. ... Old Dominion came into the game averaging 152.4 yards per game on the ground, but rushed for 172 against a porous Western Kentucky defense.