Preview: Mississippi State at LSU

Eighth-ranked LSU looks to continue its dominance over Mississippi State when it opens SEC action against the visiting Bulldogs on Saturday. The Tigers have won 14 straight and 21 of 22 against Mississippi State -- including all nine under coach Les Miles -- and turned a close game into a 59-26 rout a year ago with 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. LSU aims to extend its shutout streak after blanking two straight opponents and putting up 108 consecutive points since falling behind 24-7 in a season-opening win over Wisconsin.

Mississippi State has won six straight dating to last season -- its longest streak since winning nine in a row from Nov. 26, 2011, to Oct. 20, 2012 -- but is beginning a stretch of three straight games against teams ranked in the top eight. “If you enjoy competition, you enjoy this division, because week in and week out you’re going to play a team that is nationally ranked, a team that can play for the championship,” Miles told reporters. The Tigers have won 11 straight overall at home and haven’t lost to the Bulldogs at home since 1991.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: LSU -9.5

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (3-0, 0-0 SEC): The Bulldogs have put up 131 points through three games -- their most since scoring 146 in the first three contests in 1944 -- but will face a much stiffer defense this week. Quarterback Dak Prescott is a legitimate dual threat, though, and has topped 100 yards rushing in the past two games. The defense, led by linebacker Benardrick McKinney and defensive end Preston Smith, has turned in two impressive efforts but was shaky in a 47-34 win over Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 6.

ABOUT LSU (3-0, 0-0): The Tigers rank among the nation’s best in just about every defensive category and have been especially tough against the pass, sporting the country’s top pass defense efficiency rating of 59.5. The defense has overshadowed the offense, but quarterback Anthony Jennings has shown well as the new starter, passing for 566 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Kenny Hilliard (215 yards, 3 TDs) leads a stable of capable running backs, and wide receiver Travin Dural (12 catches, 370 yards, 4 TDs) has emerged as an explosive playmaker.

EXTRA POINTS

1. LSU’s defense has not allowed points in opponents’ last 31 possessions, spanning nine quarters.

2. Mississippi State has topped 500 yards of total offense in four consecutive games for the first time in school history.

3. The Tigers are 34-3 in September under Miles, including a 23-1 mark at home.

PREDICTION: LSU 34, Mississippi State 20