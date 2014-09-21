Mississippi State 34, LSU 29

Mississippi State 34, No. 8 LSU 29: Dak Prescott passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and a score as the visiting Bulldogs held on to shock the Tigers.

Josh Robinson rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries as Mississippi State (4-0, 1-0 SEC) snapped a 14-game losing streak against LSU. Prescott finished 15-of-24, while Jameon Lewis had five catches for 116 yards and a score and De‘Runnya Wilson added four catches for 91 yards and a TD as the Bulldogs won at LSU for the first time since 1991.

Freshman quarterback Brandon Harris came on in relief of Anthony Jennings and threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Dupre to give LSU (3-1, 0-1) a chance, but the Tigers couldn’t come up with an onside kick and Harris’ desperate heave on the final play was intercepted at the goal line. Dupre caught four passes for 120 yards and the two scores and Travin Dural added six receptions for 124 yards.

The Tigers had not allowed points in opponents’ previous 31 possessions entering the game, but the Bulldogs scored on three of their first four drives. Prescott hit Wilson for a 9-yard touchdown on their opening possession, Robinson tacked on a 3-yard TD run late in the first quarter and a 27-yard Evan Sobiesk field goal made it 17-0.

Colby Delahoussaye got the Tigers on the board with a 30-yard field goal with 1:20 left in the half, and Danielle Hunter’s 25-yard fumble return on Mississippi State’s first offensive play of the second half pulled LSU within 17-10. Prescott put it out of reach in the third quarter, breaking a 56-yard touchdown run and hitting Lewis for a 74-yard bomb down the left sideline to make it 31-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Harris went 6-for-9 for 140 yards and two TDs after taking over for Jennings, who was 13-of-26 for 157 yards before leaving with an apparent shoulder injury. ¦ Mississippi State (570) has topped 500 total yards in a school-record five consecutive games and finished with 302 rushing yards on 49 attempts. ¦ LSU has allowed 300 or more rushing yards only three times in coach Les Miles’ tenure, previously to Auburn in 2010 and Arkansas in 2007.