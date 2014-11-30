Mississippi ends Mississippi State’s SEC title chances with Egg Bowl win

OXFORD, Miss. -- After No. 19 Mississippi lost to Arkansas last week, coach Hugh Freeze promised that his team would understand the importance of the annual Egg Bowl.

Based on the way the Rebels played in a 31-17 win over No. 4 Mississippi State Saturday in front of a crowd of 62,058 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, it was clear that the message got through.

The Rebels spoiled the Bulldogs’ dream of winning the SEC West title and playing for the SEC Championship in Atlanta all at the same time. Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3 SEC) played as complete of a game as it has all season.

The offense garnered 532 yards, and the defense sacked Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott three times and limited the SEC’s third-best rushing attack to just 163 yards on 47 carries.

For Ole Miss defensive end CJ Johnson, who was one of the first players to hold up the Golden Egg trophy, the importance of the game started last Sunday when the Rebels gathered for the first time as a team following the 30-0 loss to the Razorbacks.

“Last Sunday when we came in and we watched that video and Bo (Wallace) fumbled the ball and (Arkansas) jumped on top of his head, running over to our sideline, we saw all that,” Johnson said. “I think when they showed us that, everybody was ready to go to work. I think when they put that clip on the board, everything else just changed. The whole demeanor of this football team changed. We had a coming to Jesus you would say.”

Freeze couldn’t praise his players enough following the win, not only for picking up the pieces after the embarrassing loss at Arkansas, but also for beating the Bulldogs (10-2, 6-2) with so many players banged up. Ole Miss lost its most experienced wide receiver, senior Vince Sanders, in the first half and yet still found a way to move the ball.

“I‘m just so proud of our young men for putting the Arkansas game in the trash to prepare for this one,” Freeze said. “We cleared our hearts and minds and just decided that we were going to play with great resolve for 60 minutes. Tonight, we were the better football team and I‘m very happy for our seniors.”

The Rebels got a season-best 205 yards on the ground and career best nights from running back Jaylen Walton and tight end Evan Engram.

Walton turned in a 91-yard run for a touchdown in the second half and Engram caught five passes for a career-high 176 yards.

Freeze also got tricky in the victory, having running back Jordan Wilkins pull up and throw a pass that went for a 31-yard touchdown pass to Cody Core that sealed the victory. Freeze said Wilkins’ pass had been worked on for a month and he had been waiting for the right time to use it.

“We worked really hard on that play and I just hadn’t pulled the trigger on it,” Freeze said. “Jordan did a heck of a job of selling the run. He carried it out almost to the numbers before he pulled the trigger and then threw a perfect ball. Cody did a good job of selling. It was good to see that work.”

MSU coach Dan Mullen called the loss tough and added there was plenty of blame to go around.

“To give up as many big plays as we gave up today is unacceptable,” Mullen said. “I think we gave up over 20 yards per play. That is pathetic.”

Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace played the last home game of his career on a sprained ankle, and while he didn’t complete 50 percent of his passes, his leadership was key. He finished with 296 yards through the air and he scored the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run.

“He was a little rusty at times because he couldn’t practice at all this week,” Freeze said of Wallace. “But I told everyone that you would have to chain him down to not get him to play in this game. For all the stuff he gets talked about, I hope now this would cement his place in Ole Miss history as a quarterback who came and helped us restore pride, and relevance by winning two Egg Bowls and take us to a third bowl game.”

Ole Miss also got a touchdown run from Jeremy Liggins, who scored a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter. The Rebels led the Bulldogs 7-3 at the half and were up 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State took a 10-7 lead after Prescott scored on a 1-yard run at the 9:37 mark of the third quarter. The Bulldogs? only lead of the game lasted just 1:28 thanks to an 83-yard pass from Wallace to Engram that set up Liggins’ touchdown.

NOTES: Ole Miss’ 205 yards on the ground were the most against an SEC foe this season. ... Wallace passed Kentucky’s Andre’ Woodson to move into 10th place in SEC history with 9,425 career passing yards. ... Walton finished with a career-high 203 all-purpose yards in the win. ... Ole Miss held the Bulldogs to only 8 of 21 third-down conversions. MSU entered the game ranked 13th in the nation in third-down conversions.