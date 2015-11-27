Arkansas 28, Missouri 3

Junior running back Alex Collins rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns as Arkansas beat Missouri 28-3 Friday afternoon in a cold and rainy Battle Line Rivalry game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas (7-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) established its running game early and led 21-3 at the half in a game that featured a steady rain throughout and temperatures in the high 30s. All of the Razorbacks scores came on the ground.

Related Coverage Preview: Missouri at Arkansas

The Razorbacks, who closed the regular season winning five of their last six games, outgained Missouri 310-171 in total offense. Arkansas had 208 yards on the ground, and senior quarterback Brandon Allen completed 11 of 17 passes for 102 yards in his final SEC game.

Missouri freshman quarterback Drew Lock completed just 9 of 26 passes for 83 yards and an interception.

The only points for the Tigers (5-7, 1-7) came on a 35-yard Andrew Baggett field goal late in the first half.

The loss leaves Missouri one victory short of being bowl eligible and likely ends the coaching career for Missouri coach Gary Pinkel, who announced he was retiring following this season after being diagnosed with lymphoma. Pinkel is Missouri’s all-time winningest coach (118-73), and this was his 25th season with the Tigers after posting a 73-37-3 record at Toledo.

Arkansas took the lead for good on the final play of a sloppy first quarter that saw two fumbles and a combined 72 yards of total offense. A 4-yard scoring run from Collins capped an 11-play, 53-yard drive to give the Razorbacks a 7-0 lead.

Another steady dose of Collins, a 22-yard run from junior running back Kody Walker and a third-down 18-yard completion from Allen to tight end Hunter Henry set up Arkansas’ next score on its ensuing possession. The Razorbacks ran seven of the drive’s nine plays and took a 14-0 lead with 8:06 left in the first half on a 7-yard run from Collins.

After Missouri pulled within 14-3 on the Baggett field goal with 6:14 left in the half, Collins took over again, weaving through the Missouri defense for a 25-yard score with 39 second left to make it 21-3.

The only points in the second half came when Walker scored on a 9-yard run with 2:15 left in the third quarter to push Arkansas’ lead to 28-3.