Preview: Missouri at Arkansas State

Missouri puts one of the longest road winning streaks in the nation on the line when the 21st-ranked Tigers travel to Arkansas State on Saturday. The Tigers have won 10 straight road contests dating to 2013 – the third-longest active streak in the country behind Ohio State and Florida State.

Missouri is the second straight ranked opponent for the Red Wolves, who were trounced 55-6 at No. 10 USC – though Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said the score was misleading. “On film … I think they played really well,” Pinkel told reporters. “When you have four turnovers to zero [for USC] that kind of gives you misinformation of how close the game really was in terms of just execution on both sides.” The Tigers pulled away from Southeast Missouri State for a 34-3 win in their opener and are in position to improve to 2-0 for the third straight season and the 10th time in Pinkel’s 15 years at the helm. Missouri has won all three previous meetings by a combined 137-56, all during Pinkel’s tenure.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Missouri -10.5.

ABOUT MISSOURI (1-0): Despite an inexperienced receiving corps, the Tigers’ passing game was in top form against Southeast Missouri, as starter Maty Mauk threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns and freshman reserve Drew Lock passed for 138 yards and a score. The defense was dominant in holding the Redhawks to 201 total yards, including just 56 passing yards, with linebacker Kentrell Brothers (16 tackles, blocked punt) leading the charge. If there’s a concern coming out of the opener it’s the ineffectiveness of the running game, which produced only 98 yards, in part because starter Russell Hansbrough was limited to two carries before suffering an ankle injury and center Evan Boehm also left early with an ankle injury.

ABOUT ARKANSAS STATE (0-1): The Red Wolves moved the ball effectively against USC, rolling up 402 total yards – 209 on the ground – but they were derailed by four turnovers. There’s no shortage of offensive weapons in quarterback Fredi Knighten, running back Michael Gordon and receiver J.D. McKissic, who will test a relatively inexperienced Missouri defense. The Red Wolves’ defense was overmatched against USC, though, and has another tough task against the Tigers after giving up 509 total yards last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Mauk (181) and Lock (138) last week became the first pair of Missouri quarterbacks to pass for more than 100 yards in the same game since 1999.

2. Arkansas State has gained at least 400 yards of total offense in 10 of 14 games under coach Blake Anderson, including five contests with at least 500 total yards.

3. During its 10-game road winning streak, Missouri has recorded 39 sacks and 21 turnovers (13 interceptions, eight fumbles).

PREDICTION: Missouri 37, Arkansas State 23