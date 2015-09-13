No. 21 Missouri avoids upset

JONESBORO, Ark. -- Leaning on its defense to offset an inconsistent offense, No. 21 Missouri overcame a seven-point halftime deficit and three turnovers to beat Arkansas State 27-20 on Saturday night, extending its road winning streak to 11 games.

Led by linebacker Kentrell Brothers and defensive end Charles Harris, the Tigers held the Red Wolves to 37 yards in the second half after surrendering 180 in the first two quarters.

“40 yards? 40 yards is pretty darn good,” Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said.

Brothers had 16 tackles for the second straight week and made two of the biggest momentum-changing plays of the game.

With Missouri leading 24-20 midway through the fourth quarter, Brothers ripped a pass out of the hands of Arkansas State receiver Dijon Paschal for an interception. It set up a 41-yard field goal by Andrew Baggett.

“I don’t think he saw me because I was in front of the tight end first,” Brothers said. “And then came off the tight end and went to the check down. I‘m just glad my hands were pretty strong to get it out of him.”

Brothers wasn’t done. With 1:39 left, Arkansas State had one last chance. However, quarterback James Tabary’s first pass on the possession was deflected and intercepted by Brothers, giving Missouri the ball back and the chance to kneel down to end it.

Tabary replaced starter Fredi Knighten late in the third quarter and finished 3-of-7 for 27 yards and two interceptions. Knighten left the game with a groin injury, finishing with 97 yards on 11-of-23 passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

Harris, a sophomore defensive end, had with 4 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks for Missouri.

Related Coverage Preview: Missouri at Arkansas State

“The whole defense is telling each other that we’re not going to allow them any more yards,” Harris said. “Just the adversity by itself, it really drew out the dog in us -- the tiger in us, I should say. It really made it where we had to go harder and fight harder.”

After the Tigers trailed by seven at halftime, two third-quarter touchdown passes by quarterback Maty Mauk gave them a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Mauk tied the score with a 32-yard pass to senior receiver Wesley Leftwich, who returned after missing the season opener with a knee injury. Leftwich jumped over a defender and caught the pass in stride, falling into the end zone with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

On Missouri’s next drive, Mauk shook off a sack attempt as he ran to his left and found tight end Sean Culkin in the flat. Culkin outran Arkansas State’s defense to the end zone to give the Tigers a 24-17 lead with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

That gave Missouri its first lead since a first-quarter field goal by Baggett.

Mauk finished with three touchdown passes and two interceptions, completing 16 of 36 passes for 148 yards. Some of his best work came on the ground. He ran for 75 yards on 10 carries with starting running back Russell Hansbrough limited by an ankle sprain.

“When Russell kind of stopped playing there, I knew in my head I would have to have some carries,” Mauk said. “Some of them worked. Whatever we have to do to move the ball, we’re going to do.”

Hansbrough finished with 15 yards on five carries. Outside of Mauk, Missouri’s running backs combined for 15 carries and 59 yards.

“We’re not naive here, that we’ll just naturally get better,” Pinkel said. “There’s an urgency to get better.”

A last-second reversal in the second quarter gave Arkansas State a 17-10 lead at halftime.

Facing third-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Knighten found receiver Tres Houston in the back of the end zone with eight seconds remaining before halftime.

Originally ruled an incomplete pass, an official review overturned the call, giving Houston his second spectacular touchdown catch of the half and the Red Hawks a one-score lead into halftime.

“We put ourselves in a position to win and had opportunities to win,” Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said. “We had them right where we wanted them at halftime, and then changed in their favor in the third quarter. Field position was huge, they had a great job with special teams and kept us backed up.”

Houston’s first touchdown catch came after Missouri’s first interception of the game. Mauk underthrew a receiver in double coverage down the field and Arkansas State safety Bo Sentimore returned the interception 45 yards to the Missouri 7.

Two plays later, Knighten found Houston in single coverage and the senior receiver made a leaping, one-handed catch for the touchdown.

That play gave the Red Wolves a 7-3 lead, answering an early 30-yard field goal by Baggett.

On Missouri’s ensuing play from scrimmage, a pass from freshman quarterback Drew Lock deflected off a receiver and into the hands of Arkansas State safety Chris Humes, who returned it to the Missouri 41.

Arkansas State settled for a field goal on that drive, pushing their lead to 10-3.

Missouri answered after Knighten’s first turnover of the game. Cornerback John Gibson returned an interception to Arkansas State 11 and Mauk connected with receiver Nate Brown for a touchdown on the next play.

NOTES: Missouri C Evan Boehm and RB Russell Hansbrough both started on Saturday despite being listed as questionable with ankle sprains suffered in the season opener. Boehm played the entire first half, but Hansbrough was limited, running the ball four times for 24 yards. ... Arkansas State attempted an onside kick after its first touchdown, but the ball was recovered by Missouri LB Terez Hall. An interception followed on the ensuing play. ... Arkansas State unveiled a renovated west tower at Centennial Bank Stadium.