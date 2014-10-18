Preview: Missouri at Florida

Embattled Florida head coach Will Muschamp knows his team needs to run the table in the SEC to salvage its season - and most likely his job. After the Gators lost for the 11th time in 18 games last week, a heartbreaker against visiting LSU, Florida hosts Missouri on Saturday in a critical SEC East contest. “We’ve got four games left in the East,“ Muschamp said of the division in which each team has at least one loss. ”We need to win those four games and get an opportunity to go to Atlanta (for SEC championship game). …This is a huge game.”With a quarterback controversy looming that could decide his future in Gainesville, Muschamp stated earlier this week that both Jeff Driskel and freshman Treon Harris will see action Saturday. Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel insisted this week there is no such controversy for his Tigers, even after Maty Mauk played the worst game of his career against Georgia last week. The sophomore completed 9-of-21 passes for a career-low 97 yards, threw four interceptions – matching his season total entering the game – and lost a fumble in the 34-0 home thumping – just the second shutout in Pinkel’s 14-year career at Mizzou.

ABOUT MISSOURI (4-2, 1-1 SEC): The Tigers gained just 147 yards against Georgia – second fewest during the Pinkel era – and did not reach the red zone or convert a third down. Mauk, who ranks second-to-last (ahead of only Driskel) in passer rating (127.5) and interception percentage (4.4) in the SEC, will have to play better if the Tigers are to win an eighth straight road contest. The defense held strong against the Bulldogs, allowing 379 yards on 87 plays with the longest gain being 18 yards.

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-2, 2-2): The offensive struggles continued last week as Driskel lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, including one that set up LSU’s winning field goal with three seconds left. Driskel ranks 64th of 65 Power-Five conference quarterbacks in passer rating (102) and yards-per-attempt (5.35). Harris, who led Florida to a pair of fourth-quarter scores in a 10-9 comeback win against Tennessee two weeks ago, did not dress against LSU despite being reinstated last Friday from an early-week suspension due to an investigation into his role in a possible sexual assault.

1. The teams split home wins the past two years, and the Tigers won the only other contest, 20-18 in the 1966 Sugar Bowl.

2. Missouri DE Shane Ray leads all FBS linemen with 31 solo tackles and the SEC with eight quarterback sacks.

3. With a punt return for a touchdown last week against LSU, Florida KR Andre Debose is the school’s all-time leader with five TDs (4 kickoffs, 1 punt) on kick returns.

