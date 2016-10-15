Preview: Missouri at Florida

Following a week when all the talk was about a game it might not play, No. 14 Florida will be eager to turn its focus to the field when the Gators host Missouri for an SEC East contest Saturday. The Tigers are trying to snap an eight-game SEC losing streak dating to last season.

The Gators had an unexpected week off when Saturday’s scheduled home game against LSU was washed out by Hurricane Matthew. That gave Florida an extra week of preparation after an ugly 13-6 win at Vanderbilt in which the Gators managed just 236 total yards. The Tigers had a much-needed bye week to lick their wounds following a 42-7 drubbing at LSU in which they gave up 634 total yards, including 418 on the ground. Missouri has won three of five all-time meetings, including a 42-13 triumph in its most recent trip to Florida in 2014.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Florida -13.5.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-3, 0-2 SEC): The Tigers boast the SEC’s top passing offense at 350.6 yards per game, as quarterback Drew Lock and receiver J’Mon Moore have developed into one the conference’s most prolific duos. Missouri’s ground game leaves much to be desired, though, and the Tigers will have to prove they can run the ball to keep Florida’s strong pass rush honest. Missouri’s defense has not been as effective as a year ago, but the Tigers have a number of playmakers on that side of the ball, including star defensive end Charles Harris.

ABOUT FLORIDA (4-1, 2-1): The Gators lean on the SEC’s top scoring defense, as they’ve allowed just 11.6 points per game while proving particularly stingy against the pass (139.8 yards per game). Cornerback Jalen Tabor has accounted for three of Florida’s conference-best eight interceptions. The offense has been inconsistent, but the Gators hope getting quarterback Luke Del Rio back from a knee injury will help solidify the passing game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri has allowed only three sacks — sixth-fewest in the nation — while Florida’s defense averages 3.8 sacks per contest, which ranks seventh nationally.

2. Florida has been penalized 38 times for 372 yards through five games for an average of 74.4 yards per game — 13.2 yards more than the SEC’s second-most penalized team.

3. The Tigers’ 1,753 passing yards through five games are just 233 fewer than they posted all of last season.

PREDICTION: Florida 26, Missouri 20