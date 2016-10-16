No. 18 Florida shuts down Missouri, 40-14

No. 18 Florida got its starting quarterback back, but the Gators' defense remains the story in Gainesville.

Florida returned two interceptions for touchdowns and shut down the SEC's leading passing attack in a 40-14 homecoming victory over Missouri on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Gators didn't let Missouri gain a first down until the second quarter, and Jalen Tabor and Quincy Wilson each returned interceptions for touchdowns in a dominating first half.

Missouri finished with only 98 yards passing, and the majority of the Tigers' 363 total yards came after the game's outcome had been decided.

"Obviously, it starts with our defense," Florida coach Jim McElwain said after the game. "They did an unbelievable job shutting them down."

Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio returned after missing two games because of a knee injury and looked rusty. Del Rio completed 18 of 38 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. But it didn't matter, not with the Gators' dominating on defense and rushing for 287 yards.

Florida backs Lamical Perine and Jordan Scarlett each went over 100 yards rushing. Scarlett scored on a 33-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that put Florida ahead 33-7 with 11:34 to play.

Receiver Antonio Calloway returned an onside kick attempt 44 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Gators.

"That was a fun day out there in the park," McElwain said.

The win, coupled with Tennessee's loss to Alabama, puts the Gators (5-1, 3-1 SEC) in first place in the SEC East and in control of their destiny in the conference.

Florida spent last week trying to reschedule its game with LSU that was postponed by Hurricane Matthew. The game has been rescheduled for Nov. 18 in Baton Rouge, adding to a rugged closing stretch for the Gators, who are off next week. Four of Florida's remaining six games are away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, starting with the annual showdown with Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla. on Oct 29.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock completed only 4 of 18 passes for 39 yards with two interceptions, before being replaced by backup Marvin Zanders. Zanders led Missouri on a long fourth-quarter touchdown drive, but it was way too little, way too late.

The Tigers (2-4, 0-3) entered the game with the SEC's top passing offense, but went three-and-out on their first six offensive possessions. They were down 13-0 before they crossed midfield, and that drive ended in disaster.

Wilson jumped in front of Lock's attempt on an out-route, picked off the pass and raced down the sideline 78 yards for a score that put Florida up 20-0 at halftime.

The Tigers managed 92 total yards in the first half and were 0 for 8 on third down.

"We can't make excuses," Missouri coach Barry Odom told reporters after the loss. "We have to get better."

Missouri's Josh Augusta, a 355-pound defensive lineman, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the Gators' lead to 20-7.

But Florida answered with Del Rio's 20-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland to extend the lead to 26-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

"We gave up three scores when the defense isn't on the field," Odom said. "That's never a positive."

NOTES: Florida LB Jarrad Davis had to be helped into the locker room after suffering a lower-leg injury. Gators coach Jim McElwain said initial examinations did not reveal a break. ... Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier served as the grand marshal for the Gators' homecoming parade. ... Florida DB Jalen Tabor's has three interception returns for touchdowns, tied for second in Gators history. ... The Gators had two interceptions returned for scores in the first half. It's the first time Florida has had two interception returns for touchdowns since 2011 against Florida. ... Aarion Penton and John Gibson had interceptions in the first half for the Tigers. ... Florida has a bye next week.